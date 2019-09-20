When Melissa Walley recognized the shrinking involvement of women in technology across the workforce, she went into action at Hanover Central High School.
“If I can get something going just for what we have at Hanover, any small step, I thought, would be a good step to make,” said Walley, instructional technology specialist at Hanover.
That small step was made last February with Girls in Tech, an on-campus club open to all students celebrating the role of women in computer science and technology. The program explores coding, engineering, and the history of influential women in computers.
Walley blended her own activities with lesson plans from Girls Who Code, an international organization founded in 2012 that seeks to reverse the growing gender gap in technology-related fields.
From 1995 to 2017, the percentage of female computer scientists fell to 24% from 37%, according to Girls Who Code.
Danielle Schmal, an incoming junior at Hanover, realized the need for women in technology after joining Girls in Tech as a sophomore. The week before, in her history class, her textbook covered the creation of the ENIAC computer — the first programmable, fully electronic computer from the mid-20th century.
"I remember not hearing about a woman in (the textbook)," Schmal said.
Men credited for starting up ENIAC were prominent in the book, but it took a video from the Girls in Tech club to detail the major ways six women helped program the computer, Schmal said.
Walley acknowledged not only the disparity between men and women in technology but also opportunities in her school district to better serve older age groups.
She said she noticed how high school students need a different approach to become familiar and comfortable with technology and programming, largely because of the speed at which technology has rolled out in education the last few years.
“Our high schoolers have really missed out on that implementation … We have high school kids who didn’t get computer science, and then we have little ones that are being bombarded with (that), and then we have this gap, so I felt like we needed to really get something in place,” Walley said.
Enter Girls in Tech. When the posters went up all over campus announcing the program, Schmal said she knew she wanted to get involved.
"Having a Chromebook at home ... it just piqued my interest of different things you can do with the internet and what a computer can do," she said. Once the club started meeting, Schmal gave coding a try alongside three other girls. Walley assigned online games and activities to help them discover this new frontier.
"Most of the games were at a child's level, but at this point, we hadn't done it before, so to us it was like a new language," Schmal said.
One game prompted students to design characters through code commands and another allowed them to animate an image of their names, according to Walley.
She said she enjoyed knowing the girls were invested in these activities.
“I want all girls to be able to be strong in whatever they choose. I don’t ever want them to shy away from something,” Walley said.
Before joining Girls in Tech, Schmal could have been one of them.
"When the posters went around at first start of the club, all these guys had the same thing they were saying to each other: 'Oh, girls in technology, we can't,' or like 'Oh, that's crazy, girls in technology,’ " Schmal said.
Schmal stayed the course to see where the club would go.
" My favorite part was learning about different women and how they shaped technology and how they shaped the world of technology,” Schmal said. “They started off with trying it by themselves too and starting with something. So I'm like, if they can do it, then we can have a club with a couple of girls to start off with.”
For the upcoming school year, Walley and the girls will shift their focus to a capstone project. They plan to put their new coding skills to the test, building a website from the ground up to benefit their community.
Walley said recruiting freshman is another important part of the year ahead to build on the charter membership of four.
For those interested in participating in the club, contact Walley at mwalley@hanover.k12.in.us.