CEDAR LAKE — The Hanover Community School Corp. wants to hear from taxpayers about how to best handle rapid growth in the expanding Cedar Lake and St. John communities.
An online survey was posted to the district’s website last week after Hanover administrators introduced three proposals for construction in a series of public meetings.
The three options present a tiered approach to addressing the districts' needs in the short and long term as enrollment is expected to balloon in the school corporation with new developments like The Gates of St. John and Summer Winds expected to feed into Hanover schools.
The Hanover school board will take survey results into consideration as a potential referendum request this spring, Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said.
“We have a good school system,” Tracy-MacAulay said. “People are moving here because they like the school system. We have a responsibility to make it better.”
Survey proposals were developed this fall, the superintendent said, after Hanover administrators sought community input following the district’s referendum attempt last May.
Tracy-MacAulay said she was often asked at the time of the referendum — which failed by just 68 votes — if the district’s total $44 million capital request was enough to sustain long-term growth without needing to return to the taxpayer.
The school corporation has operated out of the same four buildings for seven years despite a growth of more than 380 students in that time. More than 2,700 new homes expected in the area will likely bring hundreds of additional students to the already crowded district.
The district shifted fifth grade classes into the district’s Hanover Central Middle School last school year to accommodate rising enrollment at the elementary level.
However, the school corporation’s Lincoln Elementary and Hanover Central Middle School have reached capacity, and the district’s other elementary school, Jane Ball, only has one classroom left open.
Planning has already begun to place one mobile classroom unit at both Lincoln and the middle school this January for a total cost of $573,000.
“It is incredible growth,” Tracy-MacAulay said. “We are the third fastest growing district in the state.”
The first option presented in the survey addresses the district’s most pressing needs with a proposed “upper” elementary school to serve Hanover’s grades three through five at a total student capacity of 750. Kindergarten through second would be split between the district’s two existing elementaries — Lincoln and Jane Ball Elementary — freeing up capacity for approximately 200 students in each existing elementary and the middle school.
This option would also bring the construction of a new district resource center with a transportation barn and administrative offices, freeing up instructional space where administrators once worked in school buildings.
The total project cost is estimated to be $46 million — the same as the district’s previous referendum ask, adjusted for inflation.
“Project 1 is still a valid project,” Tracy-MacAulay said. “But, we’d have to come back and ask again (in another referendum).”
The second proposal budgets for expanded performing arts spaces in the middle and high schools, four new classrooms and a gymnasium addition at the middle school, and new science rooms, refreshed classrooms and a student commons area in the high school.
For a total cost of $68 million, this project incorporates requests received from families in the district’s post-referendum outreach, Tracy-MacAulay said, and would likely see the school corporation through the next five to 10 years of growth.
The district’s third proposal adds locker room renovations, a new artificial turf football field and an early childhood center addition, allowing the district to offer pre-kindergarten programming for the first time.
This option includes all recommended improvements needed for next 12 years and would cost a total $79 million.
All proposed construction among the three plans would take place on property already owned by the school corporation.
The survey options provide a flexible gauge for community interest to be taken under consideration by the school board as its prepares its next referendum request, Tracy-MacAulay said.
The district projects a tax increase could come to an additional $6.89 to $16.89 a month for the average Hanover district homeowner, depending on the types of projects pursued, or an increase of about 9 to 25 cents per acre a month for farmland.
The school board — having secured more than the 500 signatures required by state election law to return to voters again this May — will likely decide its final referendum proposal in January, Tracy-MacAulay said.
Taxpayers’ support of a May construction referendum would be different than the district’s existing 2015 operational referendum, supporting educational programs and staff pay raises.
Tracy-MacAulay said the construction funding is vital to ensuring students the small, relationship-based environment Hanover schools prides itself on.
“The option of ‘do nothing’ doesn’t exist,” the superintendent said. “If we do nothing, it just means more mobile classrooms.”
The Hanover district survey will be available through Dec. 3 and can be accessed by visiting the Hanover Community School Corporation website. For more information on the district’s referendum research, see hanover.k12.in.us.