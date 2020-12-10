Hanukkah celebrations go virtual in pandemic era

"Our ancestors rebelled against the Syrian-Greeks, liberated the land of Israel, recovered Jewish independence in the land, and rededicated the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem (the capital city of Israel), that had been defiled," he said.

The central observance of Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah.

"With the addition of one candle each night, these lights grow in strength during the eight days of the holiday. According to legend, when our ancestors rededicated the Temple, they found one cruse of oil containing enough oil for only one day of light; and yet, a miracle occurred and it lasted for eight days," Levin said.

"Hanukkah is a holiday of religious and national freedom, a celebration of Jewish independence in the land of Israel and Jerusalem, and a time to thank God for the miracles in our lives. It is a commemoration of the human capacity for courage and hopefulness," he added.

Adina Sutlin, office administrator at Sinai Temple in Michigan City, said the temple in that city has been holding remote services since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Our last service in-person was in the middle of March," Sutlin said.

The celebration of Hanukkah will also be seen through virtual sessions by the congregation.