‘Hard as nails’ newsman named new editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana

Joseph Hosey, a veteran journalist and top editor at the Joliet Herald-News, will become the next executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Lee Enterprises Midwest News Director Marc Chase announced Hosey’s appointment Tuesday afternoon to The Times newsroom staff.

Hosey, 50, a native of the New York City borough of Queens, succeeds Chase, of Winfield, who was promoted in February to the corporate role of Midwest regional news director for Lee Enterprises. Chase, a 24-year veteran of Lee Enterprises news companies, served as Times executive editor for the past four years and hired Hosey to succeed him.

“Joe is one of the most respected public safety journalists in the greater Chicago area and one of the most accomplished in the country,” Chase said. “He’s running a newsroom in a market not altogether unlike Northwest Indiana, and he’s the kind of news leader who will immediately understand the issues central to our Region.

“His hard-as-nails career has been built on the adept handling of high-profile cases and boldly facing down any threats to a free press.”

Chase noted that Hosey took the brave stand of protecting sources who provided him with police reports that shed light on a grisly, high-profile suburban Chicago murder case.

A Will County, Illinois, judge threatened Hosey with jail time and fines if Hosey didn’t disclose who provided those records, but a higher court later sided with Hosey and shielded his source.

“Northwest Indiana deserves a strong news leader with a firm grasp on public safety journalism and a proven track record for taking aggressive and strong approaches to finding the truth and protecting the newsgathering process,” Chase said. “Joseph Hosey has been a master of these tenets in his career.”

Hosey, who will begin leading The Times newsroom May 9, said he’s ready to dive into the bustling news market that is Northwest Indiana.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the good work The Times already is doing,” Hosey said. “I’m impressed with the news staff. The Times website is terrific. I can’t wait to put my imprint on the operation.”

Hosey said he fell in love with journalism as he grew up reading New York newspapers, including the Daily News and its Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Jimmy Breslin.

He found his first job in journalism at the Lincoln Courier near downstate Peoria, Illinois.

Hosey first joined the Herald-News in 1999, covering courts and public corruption. He then worked on a Chicago Sun-Times investigative reporting team and was a metro columnist.

He became a field editor in 2010 of Patch, an online news streaming service, before returning to the Joliet Herald in 2017 to serve as top editor of the award-winning work by its newsroom’s staff of reporters and photographers.

Chase said Hosey was lead reporter in the high-profile criminal case of Drew Peterson, the disgraced former Bolingbrook, Illinois, police sergeant who was convicted of murdering one wife and was a suspect in the disappearance of another wife.

Hosey’s work covering the Peterson case led to him author “Fatal Vows: The Tragic Wives of Sergeant Drew Peterson.” That 2008 book was adapted by the Lifetime network for the movie, “Untouchable,” starring Rob Lowe.

Hosey has won a number of journalism accolades, including the John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award from the National Press Club for a 2013 series about a horrific double murder.

Hosey will be part of Chase’s greater Midwest editors team spanning more than 20 markets in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0