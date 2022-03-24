 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hard Rock Casino hosts Vendor Fair

Hard Rock Casino hosts Vendor Fair

Guests register at a previous Hard Rock Vendor Fair.

 Provided

GARY — Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana hosts a vendor fair April 7 at the casino,

There are two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. in Hard Rock Live.

It's an opportunity for vendors who want to get their products or services center stage. The vendor/supplier opportunities include food and beverage, general supplies, professional services, maintenance and more.

Guests must RSVP and must be 21 or older. There is a special focus on MBE and WBE certified and veteran-owned local vendors.

Visit hrcni.com/vendors for more information.

