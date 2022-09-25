 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hard Rock donates up to $25,000 matching grant to Boys & Girls Clubs

During the benefit, which runs through Sept. 30, Hard Rock will match every dollar donated up to $25,000 — essentially doubling the impact of the individual donations.

 Provided

GARY — Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is providing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana a $25,000 matching grant to help boost its Return 2 Learn fundraiser.

With the return to school comes the return of after-school programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs. The support from Return 2 Learn provides academic support for club members throughout the year.

The after-school programming enhances the hard work the kids put into the school day by providing daily homework help, free tutoring and mentoring and allowing children to become productive, responsible and caring students and members of their communities.

According to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana President Matt Schuffert, “Since our Grand Opening in May, 2021, we’ve directed our philanthropic giving to the local community. Giving back is core to the Hard Rock brand.”

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, said his organization is grateful to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana for its ongoing support.

"Providing academic support for the children in our community is crucial and Hard Rock’s financial support for the Return 2 Learn program will help us achieve our goals," he said.

For more information or to donate, please visit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Return to Learn page at justgiving.com/campaign/returntolearn2022.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, directly adjacent to the Burr Street interchange at the Borman Expressway.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

