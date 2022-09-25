Hard Rock donates up to $25,000 matching grant to Boys & Girls Clubs

GARY — Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is providing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana a $25,000 matching grant to help boost its Return 2 Learn fundraiser.
During the benefit, which runs through Sept. 30, Hard Rock will match every dollar donated up to $25,000 — essentially doubling the impact of the individual donations.
With the return to school comes the return of after-school programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs. The support from Return 2 Learn provides academic support for club members throughout the year.
The after-school programming enhances the hard work the kids put into the school day by providing daily homework help, free tutoring and mentoring and allowing children to become productive, responsible and caring students and members of their communities.
According to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana President Matt Schuffert, “Since our Grand Opening in May, 2021, we’ve directed our philanthropic giving to the local community. Giving back is core to the Hard Rock brand.”
Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, said his organization is grateful to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana for its ongoing support.
"Providing academic support for the children in our community is crucial and Hard Rock’s financial support for the Return 2 Learn program will help us achieve our goals," he said.
For more information or to donate, please visit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Return to Learn page at
justgiving.com/campaign/returntolearn2022.
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, directly adjacent to the Burr Street interchange at the Borman Expressway.
For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit
hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
Gallery: A behind-the-scenes look at Hard Rock Live
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Depending on the configuration, Hard Rock Live can accommodate around 1,900 to 2,200 people.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary will offer a full slate of concerts and events this year.
Times file photo
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
The Hard Rock Live has state-of-the art lighting and sound equipment.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Hard Rock Director of Entertainment Jeff Clayton gives details on the opening of the Hard Rock Live venue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Lighting director Matthew DeYoung works on lighting at the Hard Rock Live.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Depending on the configuration, Hard Rock Live can accommodate around 1,900 people.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
The green room at the Hard Rock Live performance venue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Here is the dressing room at the Hard Rock Live performance venue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Depending on the configuration, Hard Rock Live can accommodate up to 2,200 people.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
A wide variety of concessions are available at the Hard Rock Live performance venue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Audio engineer Mandell Brown operates the sound board at the Hard Rock Live.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Jeff Clayton is the Hard Rock Director of Entertainment.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Depending on the configuration, Hard Rock Live can accommodate around 2,000 people.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Hard Rock Director of Entertainment Jeff Clayton gives details on the opening of the Hard Rock Live venue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
The band Disturbed was the first act to perform at the Hard Rock Live.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.