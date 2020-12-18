 Skip to main content
Hard Rock partners with Food Bank to host turkey giveaway
Hard Rock partners with Food Bank to host turkey giveaway

GARY — Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, hosted a drive-thru holiday giveaway of 400 turkeys to Gary residents on Wednesday.

The distribution was at the construction site of the new casino on the southwest corner of Interstate 80/94 and Burr Street in Gary.

COVID protocols were observed as staff members wore masks and practiced social distancing while distributing the turkeys. Recipients were asked to remain in their cars as volunteers from Hard Rock and the Food Bank handed out the food in the parking lot of the new casino property.

According to Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, “We recognize that local residents are experiencing a great deal of food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs due to COVID and their needs have never been greater. Hopefully, a turkey will provide a little joy as a gift to our new Gary neighbors.”

Since April of this year, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has seen the need for assistance increase an incredible 60%. In 2019, the food bank distributed 6 million pounds of food for the entire year, compared with the 10 million pounds of food it has distributed so far in 2020 while responding to the COVID crisis.

“The need for donations is at an all-time high,” said Victor Garcia, CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “With the increased demands due to the current economic crisis, we depend on the support of partners like Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. We truly appreciate their involvement.”

People who would like to donate or volunteer to help feed the hungry can visit www.foodbanknwi.org or call 219-980-1777.

