Hart Street bridge in Dyer reopens

DYER — Hart Street Bridge reopened to all traffic on Monday for the first time since the spring.
The town delivered the news to residents Monday via the Town of Dyer Facebook page, as well as through its text alert program.
In late April, the bridge, located over Hart Ditch, also known as Plum Creek, closed to one lane of traffic so contractors could begin reconstruction.
The project included overhauling the former bridge one half at a time, then raising and widening it, Lake County Highway Department Engineer Duane Alverson previously told The Times.
Funded by the Lake County Highway Department, the project was a part of efforts by the county to improve flood control measures along Plum Creek, according to previous Times reports.
In July 2019, bids for the project were presented to the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Gariup Construction was later awarded the project for $1,999,700.
