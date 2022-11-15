Harvest Feast to celebrate Thanksgiving in Gary

Gary will again stage its annual Harvest Feast to celebrate the Thanksgiving season.

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith, D-Gary, is hosting the 19th annual Harvest Feast before Thanksgiving on Nov. 19. It will feature inspirational song, spoken word and dance.

“We have a fantastic lineup this year for the religious service,” Smith said, including Cece & Co., Prince of Peace Praise Dancers, David Gullett, Krystle Simmons and Pamela Pruitt. "These individuals and groups will be a true blessing for all who hear them. I invite senior citizens, organizations and all area residents to attend. The food will be delicious, the music heavenly and the fellowship warm and inviting.”

Harvest Feast will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Tabernacle M.B. Church, 634 W. 41st Ave. in Gary, featuring performances by the musical groups. Then comes a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal: turkey, dressing, roast beef, macaroni and cheese, green beans, greens, mashed potatoes and potato salad.

Smith, an Indiana University Northwest professor, organizes the annual event as a tribute to his aunt Magnolia Allen and mother Julia E. Smith, a reverend who served as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.