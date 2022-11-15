 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvest Feast to celebrate Thanksgiving in Gary

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith at the Harvest Feast in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

Gary will again stage its annual Harvest Feast to celebrate the Thanksgiving season.

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith, D-Gary, is hosting the 19th annual Harvest Feast before Thanksgiving on Nov. 19. It will feature inspirational song, spoken word and dance.

“We have a fantastic lineup this year for the religious service,” Smith said, including Cece & Co., Prince of Peace Praise Dancers, David Gullett, Krystle Simmons and Pamela Pruitt. "These individuals and groups will be a true blessing for all who hear them. I invite senior citizens, organizations and all area residents to attend. The food will be delicious, the music heavenly and the fellowship warm and inviting.”

Harvest Feast will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Tabernacle M.B. Church, 634 W. 41st Ave. in Gary, featuring performances by the musical groups. Then comes a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal: turkey, dressing, roast beef, macaroni and cheese, green beans, greens, mashed potatoes and potato salad.

People are also reading…

Smith, an Indiana University Northwest professor, organizes the annual event as a tribute to his aunt Magnolia Allen and mother Julia E. Smith, a reverend who served as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

