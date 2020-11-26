 Skip to main content
Harvest Tyme to host drive-thru Christmas light show
Harvest Tyme to host drive-thru Christmas light show

LOWELL — For nearly a decade, Josh Sickinger, owner of Harvest Tyme Farm Park, has wanted to create a light show that would dazzle Father Christmas himself.

This year, Sickinger set out to do just that.

“Since the pandemic has canceled a lot of our holiday traditions, we wanted to create an opportunity for everyone to start a new tradition that is both safe, festive and for all ages," Sickinger said in a news release.

The display of more than one-half mile, featuring thousands of lights, is set to be lit up Friday. The drive-thru spectacle will run from 5-9 p.m. on select dates through Dec. 30. 

Prices are set per vehicle, and attendees have a chance of seeing Santa — weather depending — as they enter the decked-out farm at 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 

Tickets can be purchased online for $20 per car or $25 at the gate. To purchase a ticket, visit www.harvesttymefun.com/pricing.

A drive-thru ticket will admit one passenger vehicle with the occupancy limited to the number of seat belts in the car. Cars should be no taller than 7 feet, 6 inches, and no longer than 18 feet.

Gourmet hot chocolate and specialty cookies also will be available for purchase at the entrance. 

In case inclement weather rolls through the Region, visit the farm's website at www.harvesttymefun.com, or its Facebook page @HarvestTyme.

Gallery: Beloved Christmas traditions around the Region and Chicagoland

