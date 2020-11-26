Harvest Tyme to host drive-thru Christmas light show

LOWELL — For nearly a decade, Josh Sickinger, owner of Harvest Tyme Farm Park, has wanted to create a light show that would dazzle Father Christmas himself.

This year, Sickinger set out to do just that.

“Since the pandemic has canceled a lot of our holiday traditions, we wanted to create an opportunity for everyone to start a new tradition that is both safe, festive and for all ages," Sickinger said in a news release.

The display of more than one-half mile, featuring thousands of lights, is set to be lit up Friday. The drive-thru spectacle will run from 5-9 p.m. on select dates through Dec. 30.

Prices are set per vehicle, and attendees have a chance of seeing Santa — weather depending — as they enter the decked-out farm at 17904 Grant St., Lowell.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20 per car or $25 at the gate. To purchase a ticket, visit www.harvesttymefun.com/pricing.

A drive-thru ticket will admit one passenger vehicle with the occupancy limited to the number of seat belts in the car. Cars should be no taller than 7 feet, 6 inches, and no longer than 18 feet.