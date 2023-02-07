The City of Harvey is touting a reduction in crime, including a 55% decrease in homicides last year.

The south suburban community over the border in Illinois adopted proactive measures to tackle crime.

Mayor Christopher J. Clark and Police Chief Cameron Biddings outlined the results at a public safety forum at city hall. They touted a 38% year-over-year reduction in gunshot victim crimes, the resolution of several murder cases and 161 illegal guns the city took off the streets last year.

“Since I took office, we have added an additional $1 million to the police budget, purchased new vehicles, hired new police officers, reorganized the department to put more officers on the street and are in the process of constructing six new community hubs/police substations,” said Clark. “The decrease in violent crime can be attributed to those actions and the hard work of our officers.”

Biddings said the community has stepped up to help officers solve cases and crack down on homicide. He also credited police officers for their performance on the job.

“The recent homicide closings have been the result of good police work combined with the cooperation of the community and other law enforcement agencies working together,” said Biddings.

Harvey recently boosted the salary of entry-level officers from $42,000 to $60,000 and equipped all its officers with body cameras. It bought 24 new police vehicles and reduced hours of operation for liquor license holders, which the city characterized as a "tough and unpopular decision."