The Hammond Family YMCA recently underwent its first major renovation in decades and has more projects in store. It looks to raise an additional $2.5 million for more improvements.
Calumet City-based Hasse Construction, a nearly century-old firm that's built many notable structures across the Region, contributed a $25,000 donation to the Hammond Family YMCA, which is part of the Crossroads YMCA association that also includes branches in Crown Point, Griffith and Whiting. Hasse Construction owner Bill Hasse earmarked the money for financial scholarships for financially needy families who make up about 53% of the gym's users.
Those in need can get discounted memberships, whether they want to work out or enroll their kids in youth sports or ballet.
"We've been associated with the Hammond YMCA since the 1980s. I've been a member until about 2000. I was on the board of directors for a decade," he said. "It's where my kids learned to swim. It's been in our blood. It's a cause we care about that benefits families and the community."
Hasse Construction recently completed construction on a major $5 million renovation to the building at 7322 Southeastern Ave., which dates back to 1958. It features large windows, an expanded weight room, a new child care area, a teen lounge, renovated lobby and main entrance and two new multipurpose classrooms.
Hasse Construction completed the eight-month construction project in August, adding on 5,000 square feet to the building and renovating another 20,000 square feet.
Executive Director Emily Ellison said the Hammond YMCA since has been able to sign up 8,000 new members as a result of the modernization, and it hopes to reach up to 10,000 more members.
"We've expanded, adding these two new studios for classes like dance, cheer, tumbling, cardio, kickboxing and Zumba, which is the most popular," she said. "We've been able to add more youth programming as the kids' area has tripled in size. We redid the gym, replacing the rubber floor with a beautiful hardwood floor. We have more space to serve members."
The nonprofit community gym is now pursuing a second capital campaign of $2.5 million to modernize the locker rooms and the pool decks.
"The Y is the community," Hasse said. "It's been here way before the Hammond SportsPlex, which serves a different market niche. It's continued to thrive over the years, even though it's sometimes struggled with fundraising. It serves more than this neighborhood — also Highland, Munster and neighboring communities. It's a large area hub for the community where youth spend much of their time."
