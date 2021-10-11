Hatcher hailed as civil rights trailblazer

GARY — “It all started in Gary.” That image from a 1968 Life magazine cover showing a young Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher was on a T-shirt worn by Markeal Watkins.
“This is special,” said Watkins, whose family has long known and supported the former mayor. “To remember his legacy is amazing.”
Hailing the late Richard Gordon Hatcher as a trailblazer for civil rights, Mayor Jerome A. Prince addressed the initial Richard Gordon Hatcher Day on Monday from the steps of City Hall.
Hatcher, who died in December 2019 at age 86, served as Gary mayor from 1968 to 1988. At the time, he and Cleveland’s Carl Stokes were the only African-American mayors of a city with a population of 100,000 or more.
Away from Gary, Hatcher served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 1981 to 1985. He was an advisor to President Lyndon Johnson on civil rights and urban planning. Hatcher was also instrumental in bringing the 1972 National Black Political Convention to Gary.
“Mayor Hatcher was a civil rights trailblazer who really paved the way into public service for many people, especially African-Americans,” Prince said.
The City Council had approved making the second Monday of every October Mayor Hatcher Day. Prince encouraged city workers and the public to spend the day serving their community. He also said it’s important to remember all of the advancements Gary residents, especially people of color, made under Hatcher.
“Representation matters,” said Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain, citing black leaders in his life and that of his children.
City Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said the council wanted to take Columbus Day and make it more inclusive, “to celebrate a man like Richard Gordon Hatcher, who embodied social justice.”
Godwin continued, “Let this be a day of mercy. Tell them about the great freedom fighters.”
In his invocation, the Rev. John Jackson of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gary, said Hatcher was “more than a mayor.” The pastor Hatcher’s “magnetic North Star always pointed to justice and his people. His legacy is for us to carry on.”
Originally from Michigan City, Hatcher earned a law degree from Valparaiso University and became a deputy Lake County prosecutor. Entering politics, he became council president his first year on the Gary City Council.
Making history
In 1967, Hatcher challenged and defeated incumbent Gary Mayor A. Martin Katz in the Democratic primary. He then defeated Republican Joseph Radigan to become Gary’s first black mayor and the first black mayor of a major American city.
When Hatcher stepped down as Gary mayor in 1988, there were more than 300 African-American mayors across the U.S.
Family members at the mid-day ceremony included Hatcher’s widow Ruthelyn and their three daughters, Rachelle, Renee, and Ragen, all attorneys. Joining them was Jonathan Jackson of Chicago, son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and national spokesman for Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an international human and civil rights organization founded by his father.
Jackson cited Hatcher for his courage, character, conviction, and competency.
“Someone had to set the stage,” Jackson said, citing the hardships the former mayor endured. “We need political empowerment. We need it now.”
Hatcher was also the inaugural board chair for TransAfrica, an organization that fought to end apartheid in South Africa and to free Nelson Mandela. After Mandela was freed, Hatcher went to South Africa and helped write a new constitution.
Ragen Hatcher, who served on the City Council, is a state representative. As to her father teaching at several universities here and abroad, Hatcher said, “He moved around and spread the word. He was everything for us.”
Rachelle Hatcher said her father’s legacy was about honesty, faith, courage, and strength, but most important was hope.
“He never gave up fighting for what is right,” the daughter said. “He never gave up, never gave in, never stopped fighting.”
Rachelle asked her audience to “today do something to help someone. Be kind to each other. Never give up.”
Renee Hatcher cited the significance of honoring her father on Columbus Day, especially considering the struggles of blacks and indigenous persons in this country against racism and white supremacy.
“It’s so important we educate people about his accomplishments,” Renee said.
She added that even in her father’s later years, he kept focusing on improving the city of Gary. Rachelle recalled her father’s early work with the NAACP, including a legal case involving a black man beaten at Marquette Park by white people as police looked on. Hatcher won that case, his daughter said.
“He was willing to stand up and fight,” Renee said, noting that her father was demonized for fighting for rights, even if it was against the establishment.
Renee described her father as a “prisoner of hope.”
“He always believed Gary’s best days were ahead,” she said. “He was always motivated to love and not give up.”