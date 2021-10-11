Hatcher hailed as civil rights trailblazer

GARY — “It all started in Gary.” That image from a 1968 Life magazine cover showing a young Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher was on a T-shirt worn by Markeal Watkins.

“This is special,” said Watkins, whose family has long known and supported the former mayor. “To remember his legacy is amazing.”

Hailing the late Richard Gordon Hatcher as a trailblazer for civil rights, Mayor Jerome A. Prince addressed the initial Richard Gordon Hatcher Day on Monday from the steps of City Hall.

Hatcher, who died in December 2019 at age 86, served as Gary mayor from 1968 to 1988. At the time, he and Cleveland’s Carl Stokes were the only African-American mayors of a city with a population of 100,000 or more.

Away from Gary, Hatcher served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 1981 to 1985. He was an advisor to President Lyndon Johnson on civil rights and urban planning. Hatcher was also instrumental in bringing the 1972 National Black Political Convention to Gary.

“Mayor Hatcher was a civil rights trailblazer who really paved the way into public service for many people, especially African-Americans,” Prince said.