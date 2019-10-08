GARY — The city's first African-American mayor will have a life-size, bronze statue unveiled in his honor at City Hall on Wednesday.
Richard G. Hatcher made history in the November 1967 election when he and Carl Stokes, mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, became the first two black elected officials of mid-sized American cities.
The 86-year-old's historic win in Indiana decades ago broke barriers for the African-American communities and rocked the political world. And it eventually paved the way for black politicians like former president Barack Obama and the city's current mayor, Karen Freeman-Wilson, who was the state's first black female mayor.
Gary Tillery, an artist and writer with the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt & Amrany who was hired to sculpt the piece, said it was an honor be involved with such an important project for the city of Gary.
Tillery said the bronze statue and a limestone stand capture Hatcher in mid-stride in the 1960s era of his historic campaign and election. He said he researched numerous photos of Hatcher from that time period before sculpting the piece.
"You want to get the subject from different angles. The key to getting the likeness is having their profile and other odd angles so you can see the contours of their face," he said.
Born into poverty in Michigan City, Hatcher went on to attend Indiana University in Bloomington and study law at Valparaiso University School of Law before he entered politics. His mother was a factory worker and his father manufactured rail cars.
He faced many obstacles during his two decades in office from 1967 to 1987 — including a loss of steel industry jobs, rising violent crime and white flight.
Freeman-Wilson said conversations about a Hatcher statue came about in November 2017, when the city commemorated the 50th anniversary of his historic election with “A Day to Remember" event at West Side Leadership Academy.
Freeman-Wilson said the statute serves as a reminder of his countless accomplishments in public service that paved the way for so many African-Americans. The statue will help future generations understand the legacy he created, "not just locally but nationally," she said.
As the city's first black mayor, Hatcher created "a sense of pride in our community that still resonates today."
"We've seen some hard times in Gary, but Gary is a community of proud and resilient people," she said.
During his tenure, Hatcher ushered in major infrastructure, including the construction of the Genesis Convention Center.
The Genesis Center, once a hub for regional and national events, having hosted the Miss USA pageant twice in the 2000s, now struggles financially, unable to attract the business that it once had. Still, Hatcher had the "absolute right idea in creating those things," Freeman-Wilson said.
The statue and its foundation were constructed at the cost of about $80,000, with $10,000 coming from the Hatcher Family Foundation and $70,000 from the Gary Redevelopment Commission, according to Joe Van Dyk, past executive director for GRC.
The installation cost $39,000, was paid for by GRC and the city, he said.
Freeman-Wilson said she first met Hatcher at the age of 7 while he was on the campaign trail for mayor in 1967. He was attending a house party in her parents' basement in Gary — in an era where winning elections meant you went door to door to get to know the community.
"I remember hearing him talk about his aspirations, what he thought he could do, and he made me think 'I want to do that when I grow up.' It really stuck with me throughout the course of my childhood," she said.
In recent years, Hatcher has advocated for the creation of a National Civil Rights Hall of Fame museum here in Gary. Those efforts are ongoing.
The unveiling is slated for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the south parking lot at City Hall, 401 Broadway in Gary.