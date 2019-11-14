CHESTERTON — The Hatta Girl event gives women the opportunity to give an "atta girl” to fellow women, Maura Durham said.
"No boys are allowed," joked Durham, president of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.
The 100 women who attended the event at Sand Creek Country Club recently sported fancy hats of all shapes and sizes, sipped specialty teas and snacked on tea and finger sandwiches.
"A woman has power and collectively we have impact," Durham said.
The idea for the chamber sponsored event, launched two years ago, came from Nicky Ali Jackson, a criminal justice professor at Purdue University Northwest.
"There was no women's event and I came up with the idea for the women's tea, which included three to four speakers to highlight the different hats women wear and the challenges they experience," Jackson said.
The panel of speakers included Laura Frizzo, former Iron River, Michigan chief of police who now works for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program; Julie Bombacino, co-founder and chief executive officer of Real Food Blends, and Karen Cobbs, author of "Rosie Posie Has Super Senses."
Suzanne Crouch, the lieutenant governor of Indiana, had been scheduled to speak but was unable to attend due to illness, Jackson said.
Cobbs, who lives in Chesterton with her family, including husband Nathan Cobbs, said they are co-authors of the Rosie Posie books.
The books are based on Claire Rose, her now 10-year-old daughter who is autistic.
Cobbs said her husband came up with the idea to write a book for parents with children who have special needs.
"He told me, 'you always wanted to write a book,'" Cobbs said.
Cobbs shared her experiences of the early days with her daughter who was born three weeks prematurely in 2009 and her emergency c-section due to the umbilical cord being wrapped around her daughter's neck.
Then, when she and her husband brought Claire home, Cobbs recalled her worries about her daughter not meeting developmental guidelines.
"Faith and prayer got us through,” Cobbs said.
Cobbs, who also worked as director of alumni relations for Purdue Northwest, said her daughter continues to be an inspiration to her.
"She is a little girl who can do anything," Cobbs said.
Bombacino, who lives in Chesterton, said her 8-year-old son, A.J., is the inspiration behind her Chesterton based business, Real Food Blends incorporated in May of 2012.
She recalled her son being only six months old when he had an epileptic seizure which lasted for 45 minutes.
"It set us up on a path," Bombacino said.
Bombacino said the experience provided her with her first "special needs hat which no one wants."
As a result of the seizure, A.J. had to be fed with a feeding tube.
"When he was first placed on a feeding tube, I'd been nursing him before that. I felt more like his nurse than his mom since the feeding tube was a medical procedure," Bombacino said.
She said she began blending food for her son later dusting off her MBA hat and coming up with an idea for her own company.
Bombacino just recently hired her 20th employee.
“He (my son) has helped thousands of others to lead better lives,” Bombacino said
Frizzo, who was raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, now makes her home in Hobart.
She works as a criminal analyst for HIDTA but became the first chief of Iron River, Mich.
Frizzo grew up the only girl with three brothers.
Her dad always was protective of her as the only girl.
“As my career went on I remember telling him women can do a lot more than men,” Frizzo said.
Her biggest case, a murder involving a woman who moved to Hobart, was documented in a TV Investigation Discovery episode called Dead North.
The woman, Kelly Cochran, was found guilty of murdering a Michigan man, Chris Regan, and later her husband, Jason Cochran.
“We won the trial and brought victory to the victim,” Frizzo said
Cochran is serving a life sentence in prison plus 65 years for the murders of Regan and Cochran.
“She still writes me and says there’s other victims,” Frizzo said.