Hazardous beach conditions grip Region counties into weekend, NWS says

Beachgoers were advised to avoid the water due to hazardous swimming conditions in the Region, even as skies cleared Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Dangerous, life-threatening waves and currents were predicted to last at southern Lake Michigan beaches into the weekend, statements from the NWS Chicago and Northern Indiana offices said.

The beach hazards statement was in effect from 1 p.m. CDT Thursday into late Saturday for Lake, Porter and Lake counties in Indiana; central and northern Cook County and Lake County in Illinois; and Berrien County in Michigan.

Forecasters predicted waves of four to seven feet high in some areas and winds up to 25 mph, the statements read.

All affected counties were marked as having "high" swim risk, including Van Buren and Allegan counties in Michigan.

NWS said any visitors should avoid the water and keep a safe distance from the shoreline.