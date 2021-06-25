Hazardous waste collection scheduled Saturday

CHESTERTON — The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County hosts its third household hazardous waste collection event Saturday.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westchester Intermediate School, 1050 S. Fifth St.

Participants are asked to enter from Ffith Street.

It offers a free gas can exchange. Porter County residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2 1/2 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to household hazardous waste items, residents can dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted for recycling.

Residents can dispose products containing: corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive substances. Common household hazardous waste items include aerosol cans, anti-freeze, oil, batteries (household and automotive), medications, oil based paints, solvents, paint thinners, pesticides, poisons, diesel fuel, kerosene, household smoke detectors, flammable liquids and ammunition.