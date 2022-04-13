Hazardous weather outlook issued with limited tornado risk, damaging winds, meteorologists say

Meteorologists warned of hazardous weather with potentially damaging winds sweeping through Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County.

Scattered thunderstorms with a limited tornado and hail risk will continue through Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory warned of wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which could damage trees and power lines and blow around unsecured objects. The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, and it could make travel of high-profile vehicles hazardous.

The storm could also bring hail of up to a quarter size and there is also a limited flooding risk.

"There is a chance that a few storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats, with a low chance for tornadoes," the NWS said in a weather statement. "The greatest risk is generally along and south of the Kankakee River."

As of 4:30 p.m., there were no major power outages reported by NISPCO in Northwest Indiana communities.

