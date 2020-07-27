You are the owner of this article.
'He had his whole life ahead of him': Family fights for justice 5 years after man's homicide
'He had his whole life ahead of him': Family fights for justice 5 years after man's homicide

GARY — Melvin Travis took care of his family and friends, knew everyone in his neighborhood, and loved his daughter.

Travis, 18, of Gary, was fatally shot July 19, 2015, in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Gary's Glen Park section. His case remains open.

It's been five years since Travis was killed, and his family misses his laugh, his jokes, his walk and his big heart.

"He had a daughter he wasn't able to raise," said his stepmother, Timetra Smith. "He had his whole life ahead of him."

Sister Tyshonna Allen said Travis had a unique gait and was always there for family, in good times and bad.

"You could see him walking from miles away," Allen said. "You could tell him from anybody."

Sister JaQuana Williams, 27, is guardian to her brother's now 6-year-old daughter, Kanya, who was just 1 year old when Travis was killed. Kanya also lost her younger sister, Jayla Miller, 2, who had a different father, in an accidental shooting in 2018 in Gary.

"Now that she's older, she has more questions," Williams said of Kanya. "She wants to know why he's not here. She wants solid answers about why she can't see him or why he can't be around."

When asked what she would say to her father if she could see him, Kanya said, "I love you. I miss you."

Family members said they've heard from people who seem to know what may have led to Melvin Travis' death, but no one wants to talk to police.

"You lost, you just really lost," Smith said. "Especially when people know, and they won't say something. That's the bad thing."

When people tell the family they're scared to talk to police, because someone could come for them, Smith asks what if it was their son, their father, their aunt.

"What if it was them? How would you feel? You would want someone to help you out," Smith said. "You have to put yourself in other people's shoes."

Smith said she calls Detective Cpl. Ed Gonzalez so frequently, he now immediately recognizes her voice. She knows he's still working to solve the case, she said.

The family will never give up on seeking justice for Travis, Smith and Williams said.

"We just want people to know — whether it's five years, 10 years or 30, we're always going to keep up with him and celebrate his life, and we're always going to fight for him to have justice," Williams said. "Kanya needs it. She needs some closure."

Travis was one of 11 siblings, including several younger brothers. His death has affected them all, particularly MelQuan Travis, family members said.

"When you saw one, you saw the other," Smith said. "MelQuan and Melvin."

MelQuan, now 22, was just 17 years old when his older brother was killed. They had been together most of the night, but MelQuan decided to go home while Melvin stayed out.

"He said the last thing he remembers is turning around, and Melvin was watching him walk home," Williams said.

After Melvin's death, MelQuan went down the wrong path and was convicted of robbing an undercover Gary police detective, according to family members and court records.

"It's been a long, hard road for him," Smith said.

Melvin used to have fun teasing his younger brothers, messing with them when they played video games. 

The boys had trouble with school work after his homicide. Now, their big brother has missed graduations, birthdays and other family events, Williams said.

Rashaan Shufford, 18, said his brother helped him become the person he is today.

"It's kind of tough," he said. "I'm the same age as he was. As I'm getting older, he don't get to experience anything. He don't get to see his daughter grow up."

Williams said she and Kanya attend grief counseling once a week.

Williams also is in the process of creating a nonprofit called One Shot Legacy in honor of her brother and cousin Terrian Dawson, who was shot to death in Indianapolis in September 2017.

"I really want to be a mentor in the schools and start a homicide awareness school program," she said.

After losing her father to cancer when she was just 9 years old and watching her younger brothers grieve Melvin's homicide, she knows there are times when people just need someone who understands, she said. 

"A lot of things could be prevented if they just had someone to sit and talk, a shoulder to cry on," Williams said.

Anyone with information about Melvin Travis' homicide is asked to call Gonzalez, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

How to help

How to help

Anyone with information about Melvin Travis' homicide in July 2015 is asked to call Detective Cpl. Ed Gonzalez, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

