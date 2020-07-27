'He had his whole life ahead of him': Family fights for justice 5 years after man's homicide

Family members said they've heard from people who seem to know what may have led to Melvin Travis' death, but no one wants to talk to police.

"You lost, you just really lost," Smith said. "Especially when people know, and they won't say something. That's the bad thing."

When people tell the family they're scared to talk to police, because someone could come for them, Smith asks what if it was their son, their father, their aunt.

"What if it was them? How would you feel? You would want someone to help you out," Smith said. "You have to put yourself in other people's shoes."

Smith said she calls Detective Cpl. Ed Gonzalez so frequently, he now immediately recognizes her voice. She knows he's still working to solve the case, she said.

The family will never give up on seeking justice for Travis, Smith and Williams said.

"We just want people to know — whether it's five years, 10 years or 30, we're always going to keep up with him and celebrate his life, and we're always going to fight for him to have justice," Williams said. "Kanya needs it. She needs some closure."