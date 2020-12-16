Health care officials caution vaccine shouldn't lead to complacency

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You still need to mask up. You still need to do social distancing," she said. "You still need to be vigilant about it. I still feel much better the vaccine is around. It breeds hope. But I don't want people to have a false sense of security. With the vaccine, masking and hand washing we will get there."

Community Healthcare System officials said community outreach was needed to encourage people, including skeptics, to get vaccinated.

"Receiving the vaccine was no different than receiving the annual flu shot or a tetanus shot," Crouch said. "It didn't feel any different. I barely felt the needle stick. But the feeling knowing I'm protecting my family, myself, other patients — because there are those asymptomatic carriers of COVID — was a wonderful feeling. If I could save one person, it was worth it. That one person I save might be a patient, might be a family member, might be a high-risk relative. I cannot stress enough how important this vaccine is."

Health care officials have been struggling to combat rampant misinformation, Kumar said.

"Some of it is education. There is a lot of information that has been truthful or not truthful out there in the public," he said. "The goal is to educate the public that to take the vaccine is the right thing to do for the public health of our entire Region."