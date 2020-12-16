Health care officials caution vaccine shouldn't lead to complacency

Hospitals across Indiana, including Community Hospital in Munster, have begun to vaccinate health care workers across the state, but health care officials caution that people shouldn't become complacent about the coronavirus that's killed more than 300,000 Americans and that masks and outreach are still needed.
The federal government already has cut on the number of doses being deployed to Indiana, Illinois and other states. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would only get half of the 8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine it was supposed to get next week.
"We did find out this morning we were going to get a reduced number of vaccines that we were planning on for next week," said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health. "We were able to crunch the numbers and make sure that anyone who was already scheduled for next week will be able to get their vaccine and make adjustments as needed. Whenever I finish my calls with the hospitals, I always finish with 'this could change tomorrow, this could change next minute.' So they are prepared and we are prepared."
Gov. Eric Holcomb said decisions about vaccine distribution were being made on a "hourly, daily, weekly basis."
"We're of that mindset that every week we'll play the hand we're dealt," he said. "We have the infrastructure in place to make sure we're not spilling or wasting resources — lifesaving resources."
On Wednesday, the state vaccinated 200 Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen who have been deployed to long-term care facilities, COVID testing sites, food banks and protective equipment distribution warehouses on the front lines of the state's coronavirus response.
"In March, we answered the governor's call to stand with the state in the fight against the spread of the virus," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general for Indiana National Guard. "Our soldiers and airmen responded by filling critical roles across the state standing shoulder to shoulder with our fellow Hoosiers as we tackle this insidious virus."
Community Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Alan Kumar said it was unlikely that the early vaccination of select groups would cause an immediate improvement in COVID positivity rates and deaths.
"Incidences in the community are still relatively elevated," he said. "Masking, social distancing, good hygiene, hand washing and everything else are still very important for a quite bit of time still for the benefit of everyone. It's going to take the entire community at large for everyone to improve over time. The vaccine is part of the solution, but more people getting vaccinated is a larger part of the solution."
ICU nurse Glenna Crouch, who treated Community Hospital's first coronavirus patient on March 14 and become the first person in Northwest Indiana to get inoculated against the infectious disease nine months later, said people should not become overly confident because the pandemic was still far from over.
Support Local Journalism
"You still need to mask up. You still need to do social distancing," she said. "You still need to be vigilant about it. I still feel much better the vaccine is around. It breeds hope. But I don't want people to have a false sense of security. With the vaccine, masking and hand washing we will get there."
Community Healthcare System officials said community outreach was needed to encourage people, including skeptics, to get vaccinated.
"Receiving the vaccine was no different than receiving the annual flu shot or a tetanus shot," Crouch said. "It didn't feel any different. I barely felt the needle stick. But the feeling knowing I'm protecting my family, myself, other patients — because there are those asymptomatic carriers of COVID — was a wonderful feeling. If I could save one person, it was worth it. That one person I save might be a patient, might be a family member, might be a high-risk relative. I cannot stress enough how important this vaccine is."
Health care officials have been struggling to combat rampant misinformation, Kumar said.
"Some of it is education. There is a lot of information that has been truthful or not truthful out there in the public," he said. "The goal is to educate the public that to take the vaccine is the right thing to do for the public health of our entire Region."
Community Healthcare System has been taking a layered approach to public education, including minority populations where there is more mistrust, Kumar said.
"First and foremost, we want to educate our health care workers," he said. "People trust their physicians, their nurses, someone in their family. They're more likely to spread it through word of mouth if it's from someone they trust. Our physicians, our nurses, our staff at the hospital understand the value of the vaccine and can help spread the word. We're also working with the state and local health departments to reach the community at large as well as those that are harder to reach, in multiple languages if need be."
Health care officials want to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible as quickly as possible to eventually achieve herd immunity.
"We're hoping that everything starts improving and there's light at the end of the tunnel," Kumar said. "Before now, it was 'when is this going to get better, when is this going to get better?' Now that there's a vaccine, there's a light at the end of the tunnel."
