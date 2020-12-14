Health department investigating after athletic complex cited for holding wrestling tournament

LYNWOOD — The Cook County Department of Public Health is investigating a suburban Cook County athletic facility for potentially violating Illinois COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Southland Center in Lynwood was issued a citation by the village of Lynwood in violation of restrictions on indoor youth sports events, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Don Bolger, spokesman for the Cook County Department of Public Health, said the department is "investigating the facility for potential violations of COVID-19 mitigations." Officials from the health department will be working with village of Lynwood officials during the investigation, Bolger said.

Current Illinois coronavirus restrictions prohibit indoor youth sports from taking place. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday at his daily coronavirus press conference called the tournament a "terrible idea," especially when states are so close to receiving a vaccine.

“We need to survive for us to be able to take the vaccine,” Pritzker said. “We want all the people that would like to wrestle to be able to get this vaccine. Putting parents, teachers and coaches, and the kids, in danger is a terrible idea.”

The wrestling tournament in question was sponsored by Elite Athletic Club, which declined to comment. A phone call to the Southland Center went unanswered.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.