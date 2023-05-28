Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAPORTE — Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces the opening of its grant portal for 2023 Cycle 2 grants.

To advance its mission and vision, HFL invites grant proposals for health and wellness projects and programs starting May 26, 2023 to July 14, 2023.

HFL’s mission is to empower LaPorte County residents to live healthy and well to achieve the vision of LaPorte County becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030.

HFL welcomes grant proposals that impact HFL’s strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living and Healthy Minds. Grant proposals must demonstrate a commitment to measurable results that contribute to positive change in one or more of the community-wide indicators HFL uses to monitor and track progress for each strategic priority.

Through its Healthy LaPorte grants, HFL also welcomes grant proposals to meet community health and wellness needs outside of HFL’s strategic priorities. Healthy LaPorte grant proposals must demonstrate a connection to HFL’s mission and vision.

HFL is accepting grant proposals for 2023 Cycle 2 grants through July 14, 2023.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant over $25,000 are required to submit a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) as a first step. LOIs must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm CDT on June 9.

All grant applications and LOIs must be submitted online through HFL’s grant portal to be considered for funding. Organizations can find a link to the grant portal on HFL’s website.

To learn more about HFL’s strategic priorities, community-wide indicators and grant eligibility requirements, visit hflaporte.org/grantmaking-overview. Applicants can access grant timelines, instructions on how to apply and tutorials on HFL’s website.

Since 2017, HFL has invested over $38 million in the community. To learn more about grants awarded and community impact, please visit our website and view our Reports to the Community, which are available on HFL’s homepage.