Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awards grants

LAPORTE —The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte (HFL) offers two grant cycles annually to community partners and nonprofits looking to improve health and wellness in LaPorte County.

In the first grant cycle this year, 2022 Cycle 1, HFL awarded $3,804,550 across 55 grants. Those grants span HFL’s three strategic priorities—Healthy Children, Healthy Minds, and Healthy Living—as well as projects that contribute to the overall health and wellness of LaPorte through the Foundation’s Healthy LaPorte grants.

HFL began accepting applications for Cycle 1 grants on Jan. 7, 2022, and grant applications were due by Feb. 25.

Grant recipients were notified by June 2022.

The 55 grants awarded in 2022 Cycle 1 fall within HFL’s main strategic areas:

• Healthy Children: 17 grants, totaling $900,069

• Healthy Living: 17 grants, totaling $2,464,741

• Healthy Minds: 5 grants, totaling $108,000

• Healthy La Porte: 16 grants, totaling $331,740

Most of the grants awarded are for a one-year term, but HFL did award a few two-year and three-year grants.

Grant awards for Healthy Children, HFL’s strategic priority focused on prenatal, infant, and child wellness, numbered 17 and totaled $900,069. Grants included a $75,000 award to The Salvation Army of LaPorte for its Weekend Backpack Program, which serves approximately 600 children.

HFL also awarded a two-year grant for $150,000 to LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity for the 2022-2024 Habitat Home Build. This grant will allow for five homes to be built within the city of LaPorte for low-income residents, including single parent families, seniors, veterans, and ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households to help people become successful homeowners.

Healthy Living, HFL’s priority area focused on improved physical health through access to healthy foods and an active lifestyle, accounted for 17 grants and the largest investment totaling $2,464,741.

Highlights include a two-year grant to the city of La Porte in the amount of $960,000 for Soldiers Memorial Park improvements, comprised of a greenway from Craven Pond to Orchard Avenue, restroom facilities and the construction of a viewing deck and trails at Link Park, and paving and lighting for the existing mountain bike parking lot and trail head area, among other upgrades.

Within this strategic priority area, HFL also awarded a $200,000 grant to the town of LaCrosse for the Grand Kankakee Marsh Trail, which will span approximately nine miles and connect LaCrosse to the existing 11-mile trail that runs southeast out of North Judson.

A $50,848 grant was awarded to Citizens Concerned for the Homeless to create a teaching kitchen at Grace Learning Center. The teaching kitchen will engage participants with hands-on lessons, including in-person and live-streamed cooking classes.

HFL awarded five Healthy Minds grants totaling $108,000, including a $6,000 grant to Anam Cara Stables for a Grief and Loss Group that will provide peer support sessions hosted by trauma-informed and trained facilitators and will include interactions with horses.

HFL also awarded a two-year grant to Samaritan Counseling Centers supporting Healthy Minds for a Healthy Community ($50,000). HFL’s strategic priority Healthy Minds targets the importance of mental health through prevention and treatment of mental health disorders, including substance use.

Within Healthy LaPorte, which allows HFL to respond to community health and wellness needs outside of the Foundation’s three strategic priorities, HFL awarded 16 grants totaling $331,740 to community partners.

These included $24,713 to the city of LaPorte for its La Porte Fire AED Program, which provides student CPR certifications, life-size realistic mannequins, and maintenance and software updates to the department’s seven AEDs.

It also awarded a 25,000 Challenge Grant to Interfaith Community PADS for phase 2 of the emergency overnight shelter remodel. Phase 2 involves replacing the windows and front doors of the building. As a Challenge Grant, Interfaith Community PADS needs to raise $25,000 from the community to receive the HFL grant.

To view the full list of 2022 Cycle 1 Grants awarded, visit https://www.hflaporte.org/post/2022-grant-cycle-1-grants-awarded.

“Effecting positive change truly takes a village, and HFL’s partners are invaluable to the mission of empowering LaPorte County residents to live healthy and well, said Maria Fruth, HFL President & CEO.

"Since 2017, HFL has invested over $34 million in the LaPorte County community by giving to our dedicated partners. We applaud our partners for all the hard work they put forth toward helping us achieve our mission, and we continue to be proud of what they do for our community.”

HFL’s Grant Cycle 2 closed July 15, 2022, and applicants will be notified of decisions no later than the end of October.

Local organizations with innovative ideas to improve health and wellness in LaPorte County should submit applications for the 2023 grant cycles when they open next year in January. To learn more about HFL’s grantmaking, including eligibility, guidelines, and FAQs, please visit the Foundation’s website at hflaporte.org/grant-opportunities.

The mission of Healthcare Foundation of L Porte is to empower LaPorte County residents to live healthy and well. The foundation’s vision is for LaPorte to be among the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030. Learn more at fflaporte.org or by calling 219-326-2471.