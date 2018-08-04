LAPORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte recently awarded $918,626 in grants to local organizations.
A total of 28 grant projects, submitted by 22 LaPorte organizations, were approved for funding. Each project promises to make an impact in one of HFL’s three strategic focus areas or contribute to the overall health and wellness of LaPorte.
"We are excited to see so many projects and ideas coming to life in LaPorte," said Maria Fruth, HFL president and CEO. "Our next step will be bringing people and organizations around the table to focus on key areas where we can create strategic programming that will really move the dial and impact change. Our first focus areas will be children’s health and drug prevention."
This is the second round of grants from the newly established foundation. HFL awarded $2,463,107 in funding to 61 grant projects from 44 LaPorte organizations in November 2017. HFL’s grant awards total $3,381,733 to date. For more information about HFL’s grant applications or the 2018 Grant Cycle 1 awards, visit hflaporte.org or call 219-326-2471.
HFL is a nonprofit, independent, private foundation dedicated to empowering residents to live healthy and well in and around La Porte to achieve our vision of becoming one of Indiana’s top 10 healthiest communities by 2030. This foundation was initially funded in March 2016 from the proceeds of the sale of LaPorte Hospital.
2018 Grant Cycle 1 recipients are:
Healthy Children - $288,032 - Family Advocates, Inc. for teaching wellness during supervised parenting time, $17,736; LaPorte Hospital for LaPorte Community School Based Health Clinic; $202,690 and LaPorte Hospital for Lil Fish ClubTM, $67,606.
Healthy Living - $378,176 - Bethany Church - LaPark Playground renovation and additions, $25,000; city of LaPorte Park and Recreation Department for Soldiers Memorial Park Renovations Phase I Planning, $20,000; city of LaPorte Park and Recreation Department for outdoor fitness court, $115,000; LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service for video laryngoscopes, $37,500; MSD of New Durham Township for Westville Wellness Initiative, $23,204; New Prairie United School Corp. for New Prairie Empower Hour, $147,472 and The Social and Learning Institute for the Disadvantaged wellness program, $10,000.
Healthy Minds - $43,000 - Citizens Concerned for the Homeless for a Keys to Hope Community Resource Center case manager, $24,000 and Family Advocates, Inc. for decreasing number of abused and neglected children waiting for Court Appointed Special Advocate, $19,000.
Healthy LaPorte - $209,418 - Arts in the Park for Dennis Smith Amphitheater expansion project; $25,000; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary for lifeline utility assistance, $7,707; Citizens Concerned for the Homeless for Grace Learning Center's Nurturing Parenting Program, $3,912; city of LaPorte Police Department for AED and first aid equipment program, $12,565; Kingsbury Elementary School for Kingsbury Healthy Families: Back-to-Basics, $4,135; LaPorte Community School Corp. for mentoring program, $20,756; LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra for children's education concert, $15,000; MSD of New Durham Township for Westville Little School, $24,999; North Central Community Action Agencies for children vision screening program, $8,000; Reins of Life, Inc. for equine-assisted learning for South LaPorte Special Education Cooperative, $22,844; South LaPorte County Special Education Cooperative for Creative and Unique Making a Difference One Life At a Time, $15,000; Stepping Stone Shelter for Women for Transitioning from Violence to Safety program, $10,000; The Singing Company of LaPorte County for children's chorus $2,000; United Way of LaPorte County for kindergarten countdown camps, $10,000; Unity Foundation of LaPorte County, Inc., $25,000 and Yana Service Club, Inc. for handicap access ramp, $2,500.