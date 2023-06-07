Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte recently gave 48 automated external defibrillators to a variety of organizations.

The nonprofit distributed the AEDs to American Legion Post 83 , Anam Cara Stables , Beats for Bub, Colton Davis Foundation, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Dunes Arts Foundation , First Lutheran Church , Foundation Property Management , Friendship Botanic Gardens , Independent Cat Society, Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department , La Lumiere School, LaPorte Community School Corporation , LaPorte County Historical Society Museum , Michigan City Area Schools , Michigan City Pop Warner Football and Cheer , MSD of New Durham Township , New Hope Missionary Baptist Church , Paladin, Service League of Michigan City , Solid Waste District of LaPorte County, St. Paul's Episcopal Church , Town of Long Beach and Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte recently held its 2023 Round 1 AED Celebration at the HFL Conference & Learning Center in which it distributed $102,164 in AEDs, cabinets and signage to the 23 community grantees.

It's part of foundation's When Seconds Count: AED Initiative that seeks to ensure the community has life-saving devices.

So far, it has awarded 185 AEDs, handing out $435,398 in grant funding in LaPorte County.

The 2023 Round 1 AED Celebration included live demonstrations, readiness checks and talks from public safety officials like LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder and Andrew McGuire, the administrator of La Porte County EMS.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte accepts grant applications for its When Seconds Count: AED Initiative once per year, starting on February 14. Governments, nonprofits and schools are welcome to apply.

Overall, The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has awarded more than $38 million worth of funding in LaPorte County since 2017, when it was funded from the sale of the former IU Health Hospital in LaPorte.