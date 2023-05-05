LAPORTE — Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Meat the Need, 4,500 pounds of ground beef were recently delivered to 16 LaPorte County food pantries and soup kitchens.

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awarded the grant to the group Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry encourages hunters and farmers to donate large game and livestock to one of 85 participating meat processors.

Donations are processed, packaged and provided to area hunger relief agencies for distribution in the community. The $10,000 HFL grant covers the meat processing fees and transport to the area.

HFL was notified in mid-April ground beef was available for distribution, and local partners jumped into action to make the delivery happen.

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless stepped up to coordinate the distribution plan, contacting LaPorte County food pantries and soup kitchens to understand need and freezer storage space.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Jim Musial, CCH’s Operations Coordinator Tammy Rosebaum led the effort to create the distribution plan, and Interim Program Developer at Grace Learning Center Bill Fennell, with assistance from CCH team member Terry Ott, handled pickup and delivery.

Fennell and Ott used CCH’s refrigerated truck, funded by grants from HFL and Duneland Health Council in 2019, to pick up the 4,500 pounds of ground beef, packaged in 1-pound bags, and deliver it to 16 food pantries and soup kitchens in LaPorte County.

“As we all know, the cost of food has increased. Add to that the ongoing supply chain issues, and what we see is that food pantries often struggle to get meat for the people they serve," said Maria Fruth, Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte President and CEO.

"We are proud to support the work that Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry does, and we’re so grateful to the team at Citizens Concerned for the Homeless for volunteering to make this tremendous delivery happen Now the hard-working food pantries and soup kitchens in our community can continue to feed our neighbors."

Healthcare Foundation awarded the $10,000 grant as part of its Healthy Living initiative. This is the first meat delivery expected from this grant, which addresses food insecurity in LaPorte County.

The following are April's recipients of LaPorte County's Meat the Need Beef:

• Center Township Trustee

• Community Food Pantry of Galena, Hudson, Kankakee and Wills townships

• Downtown Emergency Soup Kitchen at Michigan City First United Methodist Church

• First Presbyterian Church

• Faith City Assembly of God Church

• Interfaith Community PADS

• Kingsford Heights Food Pantry

• Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Soup Kitchen

• Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary

• Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry

• Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families

• Stepping Stone Shelter for Women

• Supplemental United Food Pantry of Hanna

• The PAX Center

• The Salvation Army - LaPorte

• The Salvation Army - Michigan City

ABOUT HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION OF LAPORTE

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte’s mission is empowering LaPorte County residents to live healthy and well. Since 2017, HFL has invested more than $36 million into the LaPorte County community. To learn more about HFL, visit the Foundation’s website at hflaporte.org.