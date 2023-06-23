The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte took part in a summit to address substance use and mental health issues in Hoosier Schools.

The foundation that aims to help LaPorte County residents be healthy and well attended the state's first Youth Emerging Stronger or YES! Summit in Noblesville to discuss evidence-based drug prevention and mental health support in K-12 schools.

The Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation and North Central Health Services, Inc. organized the summit. More than 300 Indiana school leaders, health care providers and educational stakeholders took part.

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte President and CEO Maria Fruth and Special Projects Manager Mary Wellnitz attended to discuss mental health support and prevention programs.

The foundation for instance launched the Partners in Prevention grant initiative in 2019 to help LaPorte County schools pursue proven substance use prevention programs. It's helped 13,000 students in 11 school systems over the last three years.

The LaPorte Community School Corporation, Michigan City Area Schools, New Prairie United School Corporation, Queen of All Saints School, St. John’s Lutheran School, South Central Community School Corporation and Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation went to the summit to learn about similar programs.

Michigan City Area Schools superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins spoke at the summit on how the school district is "collecting and using data for continuous improvement of their school-based prevention and mental health initiatives and programs, as well as demonstrating student impact to maintain stakeholder buy-in."

The hope is to help the almost 40% of Hoosier middle and high school students who reported feeling sad or hopeless daily for two weeks or more, often leading them to drink alcohol or use drugs.

For more information, visit https://yessummit.today/.