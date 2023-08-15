Health care workers at Brickyard Health Care’s Terrace Care Center Nursing Home in LaPorte voted to reject a contract proposal from the company and authorize a strike.

Certified Nurse Aides, Certified Medication Technicians and Specialist Central Supply employees organized with Teamsters Local 135 last year. They expressed concerns with the company's health care program, which they found to be low-quality and of such high cost that it's been cost-prohibitive for employees.

Teamsters Local 135 offered the company a union-sponsored health care plan for its employees but Brickyard Health rejected it during negotiations. Local 135 President Dustin T. Roach said the company reject the offer because of concerns that more employees would opt into the insurance plan instead of being on their parents' plans, their spouses' plans and Medicaid.

“Health care workers deserve quality health insurance,” said Local 135 President Dustin T. Roach. “I don’t know what is more offensive: the fact that the workers who take care of our loved ones cannot access health insurance to take care of themselves, or that Brickyard openly prefers to shift the cost of employee benefits to other employers and the American taxpayer.”

Brickyard Health did not immediately return requests for comment.

The insurance issue is the only one that remains unresolved at the negotiating table, Roach said. Teamsters Local 135 has asked Brickyard to return to contract talks and reached out to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to help them avoid a work stoppage.

“Brickyard has one more chance to do the right thing,” said Roach. “If Brickyard refuses to address its employees’ legitimate concerns, our members have made it clear that they will not hesitate to take their fight for a fair contract to the streets.”