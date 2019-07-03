MICHIGAN CITY — Gardeners in Michigan City are taking "farm-to-table" to a new level in a series of cooking classes hosted in a community garden.
Sister Petra Nielsen, OSF and vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Michigan City, said the classes are part of their initiative to teach "education at the garden."
"Residents can then see how to take what they're growing and prepare it, so they can actually use it," Nielsen said.
The Purdue Cooperative Extension Service plans to continue teaching classes with the new mobile kitchen. The mobile kitchen facility was purchased by the Franciscan Health Foundation with a $5,000 grant from the Duneland Health Council. Franciscan Health is one of the sponsors of the effort to help limited-income families eat healthier along with Purdue Extension, the Community Development Block Grant program and other local community organizations.
Local chef Erik Tannehill used produce from the community garden to prepare the meal and cooked a pesto veggie pasta with chicken. Attendees received an Aldi gift card and a shopping list to purchase the ingredients to be able to prepare the meal themselves at home.
"Hopefully (the program) can expand into more with more locations and more (healthy eating education)," said Tannehill, who also runs a soup kitchen at St. Paul Lutheran Church and a cooking class about healthy snacks for elementary children.
Caroline Arnett, Purdue Extension community wellness coordinator, said a case study on community gardens in parks found that gardens "increases physical activity and usage of a park." She said she has noticed more traffic to the park and people "come and hang out here for the afternoon."
"This year, we've tripled our participation (in the garden)," Arnett said. "People come in and out all day long."
The Walker Park Community Garden opened to the public in June 2018. The land for the 24-bed garden was donated by the Michigan City Parks Department. Families are able to grow their choice of plants, such as tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots, at 900 Walker St. The garden's purpose is to increase nutrition and reduce childhood obesity.
Eight "you-pick" garden beds are located near the sidewalk and available for all residents. There is no cost for the produce and people are encouraged to take what they need for several days. Arnett plans to add special beds with strawberry plants for children to pick and eat as they are playing in the park.
The back part of the garden has beds reserved for specific residents participating in the program. Those residents maintain their beds themselves and have the contact of a master gardener to call if they have plant-related questions. All residents with their own garden beds signed up for the first cooking class. Vincent Stigler had been growing plants on his own property, but too many trees led to a lack of sunlight for his plants.
"When this all started, I was excited about it," Stigler said. "It's nice to put something like this in the community and help improve the area."