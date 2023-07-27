A HealthyU Seminar by Northwest Health next month will teach parents how to keep their kids healthy during their athletic pursuits.

Orthopedic surgeon and the medical director of sports medicine at Northwest Health Anthony Levenda and athletic trainer Danielle McIntyre will give a talk entitled "Keeping Your Athlete Healthy and in the Game" from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Great Hall Events and Conference Center at Purdue University Northwest located at 1401 South U.S. 421 in Westville.

They will cover best practices "for keeping your student athlete happy, healthy and injury-free to stay in the game."

"During the presentation, Dr. Levenda and McIntyre will share their game plan — from a nutritious well-balanced diet and proper hydration, to ensuring adequate rest and recovery time to help prevent injuries — and explain how these healthy, science-based habits can make or break an athlete’s season," Northwest Health said in a press release.

It's part of an ongoing series of HealthyU Seminars meant to educate the public on health and wellness issues. The classes are free and open to the public, which can nibble on healthy snacks there.

Registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register, visit nwhinfo.com/healthy_athlete.