Hearts of Hope ceremony spotlights cardiovascular care

HOBART — February is American Heart Month, and Community Healthcare System invites the public to join in the annual Hearts of Hope campaign.

Funds raised help improve local access to treatment options achieved through research.

This year, the 18th annual event will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart.

The event will feature remarks from St. Mary Medical Center CEO Janice Ryba, Dr. Anas Safadi, interventional cardiologist, and a patient who benefited from advances in cardiac care. Those gathered also will see the lighting of the Hearts of Hope tree. The lights represent donations to fund local clinical trials and studies for heart disease.

Community Healthcare System Cardiovascular Research works to improve heart health in Northwest Indiana through education and the advancement of knowledge from studies. These initiatives have made it possible for the system's hospitals to participate in national research trials directed at better detection, treatments and the prevention of heart disease.

Over the years, these advances proved to be transformative for patients with heart disorders.

A $5 donation will honor a special person with a light on the Hearts of Hope tree. For a $15 donation, the honoree will receive a Hearts of Hope lapel pin as well. Honorees will receive a card informing them that a light shines in their honor or in memory of someone who fills our hearts with love and joy.

Donations will help fund vitally needed trials and studies for heart disease, close to home.

For more information or to make a donation, visit COMHS.org/HeartsofHope.