Heat advisory to take effect in Region

Culverts Plus Inc. worker Ed Swain takes a drink from a bottle of water while soaked in sweat during installation of a culvert in 2011 at 500 West over Luddington Ditch in Porter Township.

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday in parts of Northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said residents of Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties can expect to see heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees. 

Times Media Co. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said humidity will make the heat index higher but actual temperatures are unlikely to hit 100 degrees. 

Tuesday is likely to be the hotter of the two days, with a bit more humidity expected, he said. 

Wednesday could see a new record-high temperature in Chicago. The previous record for June 15 was hit in 1994 at 95 degrees. The forecasted high is 96 degrees for Wednesday. 

This could cause heat illnesses to occur, NWS said.

The agency advises drinking fluids, staying in air-conditioning, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles. 

If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, NWS said. The NWS advises wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. 

Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anybody overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability and thirst. 

Symptoms of heat stroke include an altered mental state or behavior, agitation, confusion, slurred speech, seizures and a coma.

Holiner said it is important to acknowledge heat exhaustion symptoms and take action to mitigate them before it can get worse. 

"This is the kind of heat that can get the best of you," Holiner said. One of the biggest differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is whether an individual is sweating, he said. 

If one is experiencing excess sweating, that is likely heat exhaustion. However, if one experiences sweating and then suddenly stops, that crosses into heat stroke and is a medical emergency. 

