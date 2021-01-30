Heaviest snowfall to hit Saturday evening, overnight, NWS says

An incoming winter storm will hit the heaviest Saturday evening into early Sunday, meteorologists predict.

The heaviest snowfall is set to blanket the Region starting after 6 p.m., with the storm continuing overnight into early Sunday, said Jake Petr, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Saturday afternoon will see light snow through 6 p.m. Petr said it appears that the snow will gradually lighten after 1 a.m. Sunday, with the possibility of lingering snowfall stretching into the afternoon hours.

The NWS cautioned there will be hazardous driving conditions Saturday evening, including slick roads and reduced visibility, and drivers were encouraged to stay off the roads.

Snow accumulations across Northwest Indiana are predicted to be 4 to 9 inches or higher — significantly more than the roughly 1 to 2 inches the area had Tuesday, according to the NWS. Areas closest to the Lake Michigan shoreline will see more accumulation.

A winter storm warning was issued for Cook County in Illinois and Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, which is in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters predict heavy, wet snow will be brought on by easterly winds of up to 30 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}