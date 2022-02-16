 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Heavy snow to slam the Region once again

NWS graphic

This graphic from the National Weather Service shows expected accumulations in Indiana. 

 Anna Ortiz

The Region is forecast to see 6 inches to 10 inches if snow by Thursday night, meteorologists predict. 

The 50-degree windy weather Wednesday is set to give way to heavier rain starting around 9 p.m, said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises. 

Around 2 a.m. Thursday the precipitation will transition into freezing rain, sleet and snow from north to south across Northwest Indiana. 

While LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties will likely see just 0.05 to 0.10 inches of freezing rain, and no more than 0.25 inches of sleet, Jasper and Newton counties will see 0.10 to 0.15 inches of freezing rain — and perhaps as much as 0.75 inches of sleet.

"This amount of ice will not be crippling, but it is enough to cause icy spots on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses," Holiner said. "A glaze of ice on vehicles, plants and other outdoor items is expected as well."

It may take until the early afternoon Thursday for this transition to be completed across southern Newton and Jasper counties. This will result in higher sleet and freezing rain totals. Around mid-morning, there could be a brief break from precipitation, however, another round of snow will begin around noon. 

Snow totals now look to be uniform across the Region, with most communities expecting 6 to 10 inches by the end of Thursday night, according to weather predictions.

"It’s this round that will be the most intense and feature the lowest visibility," Holiner said. "The snow will be piling up quick. The snow will decrease in coverage and intensity Thursday evening and it should all exit the area late Thursday night."

The Winter Storm Warning is from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday for all of Northwest Indiana.

Heavy snow combined with wind gusts up to 45 mph will result in very low visibility. Travel will be quite hazardous and should be avoided, Holiner said.

Thursday also is expected to be much colder than Wednesday. High temperatures are predicted to be in the low 30's and temperatures will only drop through the day. Lows will reach around 10 degrees Thursday night.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

