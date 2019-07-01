FIREWORKS
Beecher: 9:30 p.m. July 4, 675 Penfield St.
Chicago Heights: Dusk July 3, Bloom Township High School North Field, 101 W. 10th St.
Crown Point: 9:30 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.
Highland: 9 p.m., Homestead/Sharpe, 8071 Kennedy Ave.
Hobart: Dusk, Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Rd.
Lake Station: Dusk, Riverview Park, State Road 51
Lansing: 9:30 p.m. July 4, Lan-Oak Park, 180th Street and Arcadia Avenue
Michigan City: Dusk, Washington Park Marina, 200 Heisman Harbor Rd.
Portage: Dusk, Founders Square Park, 6300 Founders Square
Porter: Dusk, Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive
South Holland: 9:10 p.m. July 4, Veterans Memorial Park, 160th Place and South Park Avenue
Thornton: Dusk July 4, Hubbard Park, 100 Hubbard St.
Valparaiso: 9:15 p.m., Urschel Field, Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road
OTHER EVENT DETAILS
Cedar Lake: Cedar Lake's Summerfest continues from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., starting with the Land Parade. The parade will travel from Hanover Central High School and end at the town complex. The Cardboard Boat Race will be at 1 p.m. Admission is free and there is a $5 donation for parking.
Crown Point: The theme of the 2019 Crown Point Fourth of July parade is "Cultivating Community, Celebrating New Growth". The parade will step off at 2 p.m. from the north driveway of Eisenhower Elementary School. Fireworks will start at dusk (around 9 p.m.) at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Lake Street will be closed to traffic and no viewing of the show will be permitted there, by order of the Crown Point Police Department.
Hammond: Join Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Port Authority for the annual Fourth of July Celebration at Wolf Lake. The annual Naturalization Ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at The Pavilion. The Bill Porter Orchestra will perform after the ceremony’s completion, approximately 7 p.m. Fireworks wrap the evening at approximately 9 p.m. This is a free event and concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and picnic baskets. The launch ramp will close at noon July 4 and reopen after the event.
Hebron: The Town of Hebron will host a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Hebron United Methodist Church. More events for the town's celebration follow during throughout the morning. Starting at 7:45 a.m. will be the Firecracker 5k Race starting at Hebron Middle School. A parade follows at 10 a.m. which starts at Hebron High School and ends at Country Square Plaza. Attendees can also watch a turtle derby at noon at 1st Source Bank.
Highland: The Highland festival runs from 1 to 11 p.m. July 4. Wristbands are sold for $25 between 1 and 5 p.m. Grab a blanket or your favorite lawn chair and join in for the fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Sharp Athletic Complex.
Hobart: "United We Stand; Together We Can" is the theme of this year's Fourth of July parade in Hobart. The parade is lining up from 8 to 9:40 a.m. at Hobart Middle School on 8th Street. It begins at 10 a.m. and will travel to Lincoln and continue on north from there. A festival culminating in evening fireworks will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy food vendors and music while waiting for the fireworks display at Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Rd.
Griffith: Presented by the Town of Griffith, the annual "Music of America" parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting at Ash Street and Broad Street. The parade will head south on Broad Street.
Lake Station: Fireworks begin at dusk at Riverview Park, 2701 Ripley St.
Lansing: Join friends, family and neighbors for a patriotic evening from 5 to 10 p.m. at Lan-Oak Park, 189th Street and Arcadia Avenue. There will be food vendors, carnival rides, a live band, old-fashioned family games and a dazzling fireworks show by Melrose Pyrotechnics.
LaPorte: Every year, the LaPorte Jaycees helps to welcome over 60,000 of LaPorte’s residents, neighbors and friends to the city for the 4th of July Parade. The 73rd Annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will last two to three hours. The parade will travel down Lincolnway (Highway 2).
Merrillville: The Merrillville Independence Day Parade will take place July 4 from noon to 2 p.m. The parade with line up at the Geisen Funeral Home—80th Street and Broadway, beginning at 11 a.m., and will travel north on Broadway to 67th Avenue.
Michigan City: Come out and enjoy the Fourth of July festivities in Washington Park, 6 On the Lake. The Michigan City Fireworks launches from the lighthouse pier over Lake Michigan and begin at dusk (8:30 p.m.). While in the park, check out the beaches, splash park, Old Lighthouse Museum and the Washington Park Zoo.
Munster: Sponsored by Munster Fire Department Association, the Independence Day Kiddie Parade will begin lining up at 9:45 a.m. at Foliage Lane and Oriole Drive. The parade begins at 10 a.m. The Munster Lions Club will also be sponsoring the Town of Munster's parade, which starts at 2 p.m. at Fisher Street and Calumet Avenue. The Parade will proceed north on Calumet Avenue to Ridge Road, then east on Ridge Road for a brief stop at the town hall. Afterwards, the parade will continue east and end at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
Portage: The Independence Day Parade and Festival will take place July 4. This year’s theme is “Superheroes" and parade line up begins at 9 a.m. The parade will step off from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church at 11 a.m. and head north down Willowcreek Road. The festival at Founders Square Park will begin at 5 p.m. Food vendors and live music will be entertaining until 9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk.
Portage: In conjunction with the Family 4th Fest at Hawthorne Park in Porter, Chesterton Lions Club members will be cooking up a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. in front of the Hawthorne Park Community Building. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Yost Elementary School and ends in the park. The 80th annual Turtle Derby will at 11 a.m. on the basketball courts in the park. At noon, the winning lucky duckies will be pulled in the 21st annual Duck Race. 34 winners will share $2,700 in cash prizes. Other activities will include a brick toss contest, bounce houses, kiddie rides, food vendors, live music, karaoke and a beer garden. The night is capped off by a fireworks show at dusk.
Schneider: Schneider's Officers and local servants will be cooking a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The cost for breakfast is a donation. At 11 a.m., the parade will start from the Community Building. Parade viewers should gather along Parrish Avenue or Ivy Street. Jacks Restaurant and Bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and providing free hotdogs during parade time. Afterwards, games of adult softball will be played at 1 p.m. at the Community Building. Experienced players should bring bats and gloves. Younger teens can play with parental supervision.
Schererville: A fireworks show will be held at Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Road, to celebrate the Fourth of July. Enjoy entertainment by Dick Diamond and the Dusters from 6 to 9 p.m. plus a beer garden, food trucks, a balloon artist and face painting. The fireworks show starts at dusk.
Valparaiso: Join Valpo Parks for the annual Fourth of July Blast 5k Run/Walk & Lit'l Firecracker 2k Run. The event starts and ends at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell Street. New to the race is the Lit'l Firecracker 2K Run for the children 12 and under have the opportunity to participate. Head out to Urschel field, Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road, at 6:30 p.m. for live music, food trucks and patriotic events. The fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. Free public parking for the event is at 2564 Valley Drive.
Whiting: The City of Whiting's 100th Fourth of July Parade will step off at 10 a.m., traveling south down Indianapolis Boulevard to 119th Street and continue east into Whiting Park. This edition of the parade promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring nationally recognized characters.
