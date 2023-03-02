A winter storm is expected to yield heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday morning through evening in portions of Illinois and in Lake, Porter LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to a winter-storm watch alert from the National Weather Service.
Total accumulation will be in excess of 6 inches, according to the weather service.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible in the afternoon, causing snow to build up on roads. The wet snow and strong winds could cause hazardous conditions in the afternoon and evening. Motorists should plan accordingly.
Temperatures will remain steady, in the low to mid-30s. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, and dispersed power outages are possible.
Purdue University Northwest's Hammond and Westville campuses will conduct classes remotely Friday, according to a statement from the university.
The River Forest Community School Corp. announced that all buildings will be closed Friday and will pivot to remote learning. Michigan City Area Schools plan to dismiss high school at 11 a.m. and elementary school at noon to avoid the snowy weather.
Newton County residents who live on or near the Iroquois River should prepare for floods, the National Weather Service said. A flood warning was issued around 11 a.m. Thursday and is expected to remain for the next 48 hours. Those in the area should "take immediate precautions to protect all life and property."
On the shores of Lake Michigan, a small-craft advisory and gale watch are in place. The small-craft advisory will last from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and the gale watch will immediately follow, ceasing in the evening. Mariners should remain in port as to avoid potential waves of 6 to 13 feet.
Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Michigan City, LaPorte, Roselawn, Kentland, Morocco, Rensselaer, DeMotte and surrounding areas will be affected. Residents in those areas are encouraged to monitor the forecast for updates.
