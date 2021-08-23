Hebron school referendum would continue same rate

HEBRON — The Nov. 2 referendum for MSD Boone Township makes the school district one of a handful of guinea pigs around the state.

Superintendent Jeff Brooks said the wording for the referendum follows a new format spelled out by the state Department of Local Government Finance. About four or five districts will be affected by it this fall, he said.

The school district is seeking the voters’ permission to continue a 21-cent increase in the property tax rate to continue current operations. Under Indiana law, school districts are allowed to seek voters’ permission for tax rate increases, but those increases are temporary. If voters don’t reauthorize those increases, the tax rate gets cut.

A 2014 referendum increases taxes 9.44% on homes and 7.36% on businesses. If this year’s referendum fails, taxes will drop. The school district then would have to cut spending significantly.

The school district estimates a successful referendum would continue the $558,978 already brought in annually for retaining teachers and staff, maintaining classroom sizes and supporting career and college readiness programs.