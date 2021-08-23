Hebron school referendum would continue same rate

HEBRON — The Nov. 2 referendum for MSD Boone Township makes the school district one of a handful of guinea pigs around the state.
Superintendent Jeff Brooks said the wording for the referendum follows a new format spelled out by the state Department of Local Government Finance. About four or five districts will be affected by it this fall, he said.
The school district is seeking the voters’ permission to continue a 21-cent increase in the property tax rate to continue current operations. Under Indiana law, school districts are allowed to seek voters’ permission for tax rate increases, but those increases are temporary. If voters don’t reauthorize those increases, the tax rate gets cut.
A 2014 referendum increases taxes 9.44% on homes and 7.36% on businesses. If this year’s referendum fails, taxes will drop. The school district then would have to cut spending significantly.
The school district estimates a successful referendum would continue the $558,978 already brought in annually for retaining teachers and staff, maintaining classroom sizes and supporting career and college readiness programs.
The Porter County auditor’s office estimated homes would see an average increase of 14.8% tax increase and businesses an average 11.5% increase, following a formula prescribed by the Department of Local Government Finance. But that calculation is based on averages and doesn’t reflect individual tax bills, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik explained. Statistical outliers can skew the percentages.
That estimate also doesn’t reflect the existing 21-cent tax increase, she said. With the referendum maintaining the existing tax increase, taxpayers wouldn’t see an increase because of the referendum, Books said.
Taxpayers can look at their property tax bill to see a comparison sheet that shows how much of their total property tax rate is attributed to each taxing district, Urbanik said.