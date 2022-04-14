 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hebron Schools host choral festival

Elementary and middle school students from Area One were among the participants in the March 5 Circle the State With Song festival.

 Sharon Ross

HEBRON — The Circle the State with Song Choral Festival was held March 5 at Hebron High School.

The  Elementary School guest clinician was Jonathan Busarow and the Middle School clinician was  Michael Conley.

The Festival is sponsored by the Indiana Music Education Association. Lisa Beehn, music teacher at Hebron, was the site coordinator for hosting the event.

