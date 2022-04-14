Hebron Schools host choral festival

HEBRON — The Circle the State with Song Choral Festival was held March 5 at Hebron High School.
The Elementary School guest clinician was Jonathan Busarow and the Middle School clinician was Michael Conley.
The Festival is sponsored by the Indiana Music Education Association. Lisa Beehn, music teacher at Hebron, was the site coordinator for hosting the event.
