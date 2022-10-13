Hefty hikes in Winfield budget

WINFIELD — Winfield's $9.85 million budget for 2023 includes hefty increases for the police, fire and public works departments.

The town is proposing $918,000, a 41% increase, for police protection; $395,000 for the Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Department, a 50% increase; and $1.01 million for public works, a 31% increase, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.

Town Council President Gerald Stiener said he is especially pleased with the increases for the departments that serve and protect Winfield residents.

"We're definitely not going to defund our police," he said. "We're not going in that direction."

Winfield, which during its earlier years relied on police protection from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, hired Dan Ball as the town marshal in August 2014.

The police department has grown since then. Skyler Hofer, sworn into office two weeks ago, is the first female officer and the department's seventh member.

The proposed budget, which will be filed with the state for final approval, is about a $3 million increase over the 2022 budget of $6.7 million, Anderson said.

Among the highlights of the proposed budget, as presented by Anderson:

* Anticipated operating balances remain adequate and should return to near 2018/2019 levels.

* Pay rates will increase to 5% for most employees.

* Spouses of employees will receive health insurance coverage.

* The town marshal’s department will add one more full-time police officer for a total of eight.

* A new police SUV added to the marshal’s department.

Even though the budget and services have grown, most Winfield residents won’t pay more in property taxes unless their assessed valuation increases, Anderson said.

Virtually all homes in Winfield are at the property tax cap so, for instance, if a home valued at $250,000 increases in assessed valuation, the homeowner will pay 10%, or an additional $250, Anderson said. If a $500,000-value home increases in assessed value, homeowners will pay 10%, or an additional $500.

The 2023 proposed tax rate is 71 cents per $100 but the actual rate will be less than that, likely around 65 cents, Anderson said.

That compares to the advertised rate last year, which was 67 cents and was reduced to 53 cents.

Winfield’s first proposed budget, in 1995 when the town was formed, was $135,443, according to Times archives.