Helicopter ball drop puts new spin on golf outing

MERRILLVILLE — As part of Bishop Noll Institute’s centennial celebration, a Helicopter Ball Drop will take place at noon on Monday, before BNI’s annual alumni golf outing at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville.

Participants in this inaugural fundraiser can reserve a numbered golf ball for $25, or five for $100, by mailing payment and entry form to BNI. Entry forms are available to download at www.bishopnoll.org/centennial-ball-drop or can be picked up (or tuned in) at BNI’s main office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Friday this week. BNI is located at 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Entry forms and payment must be received by Friday.

A helicopter will drop 1921 golf balls, in honor of the year the school, then Catholic Central High School, opened its doors. The 10 balls that settle closest to the pin/target at the course will win cash prizes ranging from $2,500 to $100. The individuals linked to the numbers on those 10 golf balls also will be eligible for a chance to win $100,000, which will be awarded only if a pre-selected number onsite in a sealed envelope matches the number on one of those 10 balls. That pre-selected number will be revealed at the dinner following Monday’s golf outing.

See full contest rules at bishopnoll.org. Indiana gaming regulations prohibit the purchase of raffle tickets (or, in this case, golf balls) with a credit card.

