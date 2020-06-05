Helicopter called for 1 of 3 crashes on I-65, police say

All lanes of Interstate 65 were closed in two locations — north of Ind. 2 and north of Ind. 10 — late Friday morning as Indiana State Police responded to three separate crashes along the highway.
The closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65, north of Ind. 2, was necessary to give a medical helicopter room to land, Cpl. Eric Rot said.
The crash on northbound I-65 involved a semitrailer and car, and extrication was necessary, he said.
One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance after a separate crash on northbound I-65, just north of Ind. 10 by the rest area.
A semitrailer and vehicle crashed, and the semi caught fire, Rot said. Lanes were closed in both directions for investigation and cleanup.
In a third crash, a semitrailer went off the interstate just north of 61st Avenue in Hobart.
Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the areas, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
The three crashes occurred after a fourth wreck earlier Friday involving a semitrailer. Two men in the semi refused medical treatment after the driver hit a guardrail and the semi overturned between U.S. 30 and 61st Ave., police said.
