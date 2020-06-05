Helicopter called for 1 of 3 crashes on I-65, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All lanes of Interstate 65 were closed in two locations — north of Ind. 2 and north of Ind. 10 — late Friday morning as Indiana State Police responded to three separate crashes along the highway.

The closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65, north of Ind. 2, was necessary to give a medical helicopter room to land, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

The crash on northbound I-65 involved a semitrailer and car, and extrication was necessary, he said.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance after a separate crash on northbound I-65, just north of Ind. 10 by the rest area.

A semitrailer and vehicle crashed, and the semi caught fire, Rot said. Lanes were closed in both directions for investigation and cleanup.

In a third crash, a semitrailer went off the interstate just north of 61st Avenue in Hobart.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the areas, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.