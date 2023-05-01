KOUTS — University of Notre Dame professor Mark Schurr wants to dig deeper into the history of the Collier Lodge site along the Kankakee River.

He and the Kankakee Valley Historical Society are looking for volunteers for this summer’s archaeological excavation.

Schurr plans to follow up on some of the things discovered last year. Underneath the Collier Lodge was a root cellar, perhaps from a log cabin. Schurr wonders how far west that cellar went.

Also found was a prehistoric oven or roasting pit. Complicating the find is that historic pottery was also found there.

For purposes of the Collier Lodge site, prehistoric means pre-1680, when Rene Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, explored the Great Lakes area. The land was inhabited, but written records haven’t been found prior to LaSalle’s explorations.

Last year, a few volunteers helped college students with the excavation. This year, the plan is to have mostly volunteers and a few college students.

Volunteers might not find dinosaur fossils, but their work is invaluable. “It fills out our knowledge of the past that we don’t have any source to,” Schurr said.

John Hodson, who founded the historical society, said 13 applications have been received so far, but more are needed.

“It should be a great for all those budding Indiana Joneses to see what an architectural dig is really like,” he said.

He’s fascinated by the artifacts they've found: “The biggest hit I had was these French flints,” near where a fire had been. “You could see he tossed away the flints that were stamped and couldn’t be used anymore.

“He also dropped a brand-new one.”

Visitors are welcome, too, as long as they don’t get so close that they disturb the dig site.

“There were whole groups of mothers, their own little kind of field trip,” bringing their children and staying to watch the progress.

This summer’s dig is made easier because Collier Lodge is no longer there. “It wasn’t until we took the building down and could see the foundation that we could see how tiny the Collier Lodge was,” Hodson said.

The historical society is planning to build a larger version of the building in the same style. The first floor would be for weddings, meetings and other events. A rental unit would be on the second floor for a caretaker’s use, along with offices.

The new building will be three or four times larger than the original lodge, Hodson said. “It will be much more functional for the 21st century. We’ll have bathrooms.”

One of the board members is working on a 3-D design of the new lodge.