Here is the latest on school closures, delays
Here is the latest on school closures, delays

The following schools will be closed or delayed Tuesday because of inclement weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.

You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

LAKE COUNTY

Bishop Noll Institute — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Crown Point Community School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16

Gary Community School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Griffith Public Schools — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Hanover Community School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Highland Christian School — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Indiana University Northwest — Campus closed, remote learning Feb. 16 

Ivy Tech Community College, Lake County — E-learning day, Feb. 16

Lake Central School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16

Lake Station Community Schools — E-learning day, Feb. 16

Merrillville Community School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Purdue University Northwest — E-learning day, Feb. 16

River Forest Community Schools — E-learning day, Feb. 16

School City of East Chicago — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

School City of Hammond — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

School City of Whiting — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

School City of Hobart — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

School Town of Highland — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

School Town of Munster — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Steel City Academy — E-learning day, Feb. 16

Tri-Creek School Corp. — E-learning, day Feb. 16

Village Park Child Care — Closed, Feb. 16

PORTER COUNTY

Duneland School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16

East Porter County School Corp. — Closed on Feb. 16 

Ivy Tech Community College, Valparaiso — E-learning day, Feb. 16; campus buildings open at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 

M.S.D of Boone Township (Hebron Schools) — E-learning day, Feb. 16

Portage Township Schools — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Porter Township School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16

Union Township School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Valparaiso Community Schools — Closed on Feb. 16 

Valparaiso University — All classes canceled on Feb. 16 

LAPORTE COUNTY

Ivy Tech Community College, LaPorte and Michigan City — E-learning day, Feb. 16; campus buildings open at 10 a.m. Feb. 16

LaPorte Community School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Marquette Catholic High School — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Michigan City Area Schools — E-learning day, Feb. 16

MSD of New Durham Township — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

New Prairie United School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

South Central Community School Corp. —  E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. — Closed on Feb. 16 

JASPER COUNTY

Kankakee Valley School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Rensselaer Central Schools Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

Tri-County School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

West Central School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

NEWTON COUNTY

North Newton School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

South Newton School Corp. — E-learning day, Feb. 16 

