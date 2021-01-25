 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is the latest on school closures, delays
top story urgent

Here is the latest on school closures, delays

{{featured_button_text}}
Buses

A positive coronavirus case has been confirmed at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake. 

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The following schools will be closed or delayed Tuesday because of inclement weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.

You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

LAKE COUNTY

Ivy Tech Lake County campus — 2-hour delay Jan. 26

School City of Hammond — E-learning Jan. 26

School City of Hobart — E-learning Jan. 26

Lake Station School Corp. — E-learning Jan. 26

Hanover Community School Corp. — 2-hour delay Jan. 26

River Forest Community School Corp. — E-learning Jan. 26

School Town of Munster — E-learning Jan. 26

School City of Whiting — E-learning Jan. 26

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTER COUNTY

N/A

LAPORTE COUNTY

N/A

ILLINOIS

Mount Carmel High School — E-learning Jan. 26; Extracurriculars canceled

JASPER COUNTY

Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation — 2-hour delay Jan. 26

Hammond Academy of Science and Technology — E-learning Jan. 26

NEWTON COUNTY

N/A

Gallery: Let's celebrate Region teachers

0
2
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mounted archery at Transitions Equestrian Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts