Here is the latest on school closures, delays

The following schools will be closed or delayed Tuesday because of inclement weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.
You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.
LAKE COUNTY
Ivy Tech Lake County campus — 2-hour delay Jan. 26
School City of Hammond — E-learning Jan. 26
School City of Hobart — E-learning Jan. 26
Lake Station School Corp. — E-learning Jan. 26
Hanover Community School Corp. — 2-hour delay Jan. 26
River Forest Community School Corp. — E-learning Jan. 26
School Town of Munster — E-learning Jan. 26
School City of Whiting — E-learning Jan. 26
PORTER COUNTY
N/A
LAPORTE COUNTY
N/A
ILLINOIS
Mount Carmel High School — E-learning Jan. 26; Extracurriculars canceled
JASPER COUNTY
Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation — 2-hour delay Jan. 26
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology — E-learning Jan. 26
NEWTON COUNTY
N/A