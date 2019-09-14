Northwest Indiana residents who suffer from joint pain are not alone. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 54 million adults in the U.S. are afflicted with osteoarthritis, for which there is no cure.
While joint replacement procedures to address the condition have improved with reduced recovery time, many orthopedic surgeons suggest nonsurgical options as the first steps toward relief, particularly for arthritis of the knee.
Dr. Philip Nigro, an orthopedic surgeon on staff at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial in Tinley Park, Flossmoor, Calumet City and Harvey, Illinois, is an expert in shoulder and elbow orthopedics, sports surgery and hip and knee replacement.
Among the nonsurgical options he offers are directed or targeted physical therapy and viscosupplementation, a procedure in which a thick, gel-like fluid called hyaluronate is injected into the knee to replace the hyaluronic acid naturally present. (Hyaluronate is natural lubricant made from hyaluronic acid found in the cock’s comb of a rooster.) This helps relieve the pain when arthritis makes the knee lining watery and less cushioning.
“Gel shots are a high-viscosity lubricant and are likened to an oil change for knee,” Nigro said.
Nigro also recommends two types of bracing to support the knee and reduce pain. The first is a compression sleeve that helps alleviate knee pain by increasing proprioception, the perception or awareness of the position and movement of the body. The sleeve can improve a patient’s sense of stability.
The other type is called an “unloader.” Nigro said use of this depends on the type of knee arthritis. Often, he said, people wear out one side of the knee, he said, and a hinged unloader brace exerts a force on the bones to relieve pressure on the side that’s worn out.
Dr. Victor Romano, an orthopedic surgeon who practices in Oak Park, Illinois, and specializes in sports medicine, is the author of "Finding the Source: Maximizing Your Results — With and Without Orthopaedic Surgery."
Romano agrees with Nigro’s nonsurgical recommendations and adds the following:
Improve bone health
This can lessen arthritic pain. To do so, increase calcium intake, get a daily dose of vitamin D — either by a 15-minute exposure to the sun or oral supplement — and performing weight-bearing exercises.
“If a total joint replacement is ultimately needed, strengthening bone density will improve the chance of a longer lasting replacement. Exercise strengthens the core, which is necessary to support the limbs,” said Romano. “Unfortunately, the replacements on people with osteoporosis don’t last as long.”
Use anti-inflammatories
Acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil) can lessen pain, as can supplements such as glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) turmeric and fish oil. Also, in older people, a quarterly cortisone shot may provide some relief.
Exercise and lose weight
Both physicians suggest wearing sturdy shoes with arch supports to improve the alignment of the feet and knees, as well as exercising daily, including stretching, aerobic activity and strength training.
Maintaining a healthy diet, avoiding sugar and processed foods, and keeping weight under control are also major factors in preventing arthritis surgery, both doctors noted.
“Weight loss reduces the stress on your knees and increases mobility,” Romano said.
Nigro said research has revealed that just a 7% reduction in overall weight will improve knee pain.
Patients should know their own body and “listen” to their joints. Staying active and healthy will aid in their long-term prognosis.
Besides, Romano said, “if you ultimately need replacement surgery, having good physical and nutritional health will aid in a more rapid and successful recovery.”