Here's where Region Catholics can get their ashes on Ash Wednesday

A character on the NBC sitcom "30 Rock" once joked, "Please don't tell me you're one of those convenient Catholics who only goes to church every Sunday."
Whether they show up religiously to a well-worn pew every Sunday or only turn up for the major holidays, many Catholics across Northwest Indiana will observe the first day of Lent on Ash Wednesday by getting repentance ashes smudged in a cross on their foreheads.
Here's where to go to get marked with ashes from burnt palm leaves from the previous year's Palm Sunday as a reminder that "you are dust, and to dust you shall return":
• Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake will offer drive-thru ashes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, as well as with Mass at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• St. Patrick Parish in Chesterton will offer ashes at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. at the school and parish, and at noon.
• St. Mary Parish in Crown Point will administer ashes with Mass at 6:20 a.m., 7:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., and offer ashes only at noon and 4 p.m.
• St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer will place ashes on Catholics' foreheads at Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., offering ash service only at 5 p.m.
• St. Mary Parish in East Chicago will offer ashes at Mass at 7 a.m., at 8 a.m. in Spanish, at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. in Spanish.
• St. Ann Parish in Gary will provide ashes during Mass at 6:30 p.m.
• St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Gary will offer ashes at Mass at 9 a.m., 4 p.m. and in Spanish at 7 p.m.
• Cathedral of the Holy Angels at 640 Tyler St. in Gary will have ashes at a 5:30 p.m. Mass.
• Ss. Monica and Luke Parish in Gary will administer ashes at a 10:30 a.m. Mass.
• All Saints Parish in Hammond will have ashes during Mass at 7 a.m. in Spanish, 9:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. in Spanish.
• St. Joseph Parish in Hammond will observe Mass with ashes at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
• St. Casimir Parish in Hammond will have Mass with ashes at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m. in Polish, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Spanish.
• Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Hammond will mark Catholics with ashes at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• St Helen's Church in Hebron will mark the faithful with ashes with a Liturgy of the Word at 7:30 a.m. and noon and at Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• St. James the Less Parish in Highland will celebrate Mass with ashes at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland will offer ashes at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mass.
• St. Bridget Parish in Hobart will have Mass with ashes at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• St. Martin of Tours in LaCrosse will offer ashes at a noon mass.
• St. Francis Xavier Parish in Lake Station will celebrate mass with ashes at 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Spanish
• Sacred Heart Parish in LaPorte will have ashes at Mass at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• St. Joseph Parish in LaPorte will place ashes on the faithful's foreheads at 12:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
• St. Peter Parish in LaPorte will have a Mass with ashes at 6:15 p.m.
• St. Edward Parish in Lowell will celebrate Mass with ash services at 7 a.m., 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• St. Stephen the Martyr Parish in Merrillville will have ashes at Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Our Lady of Consolation in Merrillville will offer ashes at 8 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Mass.
• St. Joan of Arc Parish in Merrillville will provide ashes at Mass at 8 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.
• Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Merrillville will have ashes at 10 a.m. Mass.
• St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Merrillville will celebrate a Mass with ashes at 6:30 p.m.
• Queen of All Saints in Michigan City will distribute ashes with a Liturgy of the Word at 6 a.m. and noon, and at mass at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Spanish and 6:30 p.m.
• St. Thomas More Parish in Munster will administer ashes at Mass services at 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• St. Mary Parish in Otis will offer ashes at masses at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Portage will have ashes at Mass at 8 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Schererville will offer ashes at 7 a.m., 8:55 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• St. John the Evangelist Parish in St. John offers ashes at a Liturgy of the Word at 6 a.m. and at Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Valparaiso will celebrate Mass with ashes at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• St. Teresa of Avila Student Center at Valparaiso University will offer ashes at a Liturgy of the Word at 10 a.m. and Mass at 5:15 p.m.
• Our Lady of Sorrows in Valparaiso will have ashes at Mass at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• St. Paul Parish in Valparaiso will offer ashes at Mass at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Spanish at the chapel in its Social Hall.
• Sacred Heart Parish in Wanatah will have ashes at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Masses.
• Sacred Heart Parish in Whiting will furnish ashes at mass at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• St. John the Baptist Parish in Whiting will have ashes at 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mass.
• Holy Spirit Parish in Winfield will celebrate Mass with ashes at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.