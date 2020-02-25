Here's where Region Catholics can get their ashes on Ash Wednesday

A character on the NBC sitcom "30 Rock" once joked, "Please don't tell me you're one of those convenient Catholics who only goes to church every Sunday."

Whether they show up religiously to a well-worn pew every Sunday or only turn up for the major holidays, many Catholics across Northwest Indiana will observe the first day of Lent on Ash Wednesday by getting repentance ashes smudged in a cross on their foreheads.

Here's where to go to get marked with ashes from burnt palm leaves from the previous year's Palm Sunday as a reminder that "you are dust, and to dust you shall return":

• Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake will offer drive-thru ashes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, as well as with Mass at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

• St. Patrick Parish in Chesterton will offer ashes at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. at the school and parish, and at noon.

• St. Mary Parish in Crown Point will administer ashes with Mass at 6:20 a.m., 7:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., and offer ashes only at noon and 4 p.m.

• St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer will place ashes on Catholics' foreheads at Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., offering ash service only at 5 p.m.