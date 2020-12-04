Here's how you can celebrate the holidays with Santa — from a distance

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest's Veterans Services plans to bring a little socially distant, holiday cheer to Hammond this weekend.

Santa will be dropping by campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to take photos on his traditional throne and from the safety of your car.

PNW's Drive Up Picture with Santa event will feature three options for the community to snap their photo with Old St. Nick.

Attendees wearing masks can sit with Santa for a photo or participate in one of two contactless photo opportunities; including a photo from inside Santa's sleigh or from within a car. A banner will be provided for car windshields and Santa will stand outside the vehicle to pose for a photo.

All options are free. Though, the university asks that attendees bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

The outdoor event will take place at Purdue Northwest's parking garage at the corner of 171st Street and Wicker Avenue.

Those who attend will be provided a 4x6 photo to commemorate their 2020 visit with Santa.