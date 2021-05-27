Here's where kids 18 and under can get free meals this summer

VALPARAISO — Kids 18 and under will be able to get free meals this summer through the Summer Food Service Program at various locations throughout Northwest Indiana.

Valparaiso Community Schools will have free meals on weekdays available for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1600 Roosevelt Rd. in Valparaiso, according to a news release from the district. Parents can pre-order a free daily kit with breakfast and lunch.

Summer school students will have access to free breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria and won't need to pre-order, the release said.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday starting June 3 through June 25 and again from July 5 to July 23, the release said. All kids 18 and under are eligible to receive meals. For a menu and instructions for pre-ordering, people can call the School Nutrition office at 219-531-3050.

Free meals will also be available this summer at the Portage Township YMCA, according to a news release. Meals will be available to all children 18 and younger and to people over 18 who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled, the release said.