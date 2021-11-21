Here's where Thanksgiving dinners are being provided

Cam Sanchez, an 18-year-old Lansing resident, wants to give back to his community this Thanksgiving.

Sanchez, the founder of We Are Lansing, said his nonprofit organization is hosting its first free Thanksgiving dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 18420 Burnham Ave., Lansing, Illinois.

"The idea for me came from the little kid that didn't have a lot of things growing up," Sanchez said.

Sanchez and his group isn't alone with their desire to reach out to help others this holiday.

There are a number of churches, restaurants and organizations holding free Thanksgiving dinners throughout the area or offering assistance in numerous ways.

Most events, like the Lansing dinner, encourage those in their communities to come together not only to partake in a meal but to get together in a spirit of celebration and thankfulness.

"This is literally just about fellowship. Just come and sit together," Sanchez said.

The Thanksgiveaway dinner is open to anyone and is on a first come, first serve basis, Sanchez said.